TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

Heart of Dallas Bowl

UTAH (6-6) VS. WEST VIRGINIA (7-5)

SITE Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

TIME (TV) 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Utay by 6½

SERIES Utah leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE The first bowl matchup between Power 5 programs is important. Neither coach is on the hot seat, but the fan bases would like more than just being an also-ran in their respective conferences.

KEY MATCHUP West Virginia WRs vs. Utah secondary. David Sills and Ka’Raun White have combined for 118 catches for 1,958 yards and 29 TDs. Utah is ranked 53rd in the FBS against the pass, allowing 214.0 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTAH QB Tyler Huntley. Banged up late in the year with a shoulder injury, Huntley is expected to give it a go. The 6-1, 190-pound sophomore threw for 2,246 yards and 15 scores despite missing most of 4 games. He also has 480 rushing yards and 4 TDs, but he’s best making pass plays on the move.

WEST VIRGINIA LB Al-Rasheed Benton. The heart and soul of the Mountaineers’ defense, the senior led the team with 102 tackles with 3 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. A big, tough hitter against the run, he’s great in the open field and can get behind the line, but it’ll be his job to hold up against the run. He came up with eight tackles or more in every game.

Quick Lane Bowl

DUKE (6-6) VS. NORTHERN ILLINOIS (8-4)

SITE Ford Field, Detroit

TIME (TV) 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Duke by 5½

SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE The Blue Devils will participate in a bowl game for the fifth time in the past six seasons. In the 99 seasons prior to 2012, Duke played in eight bowl games. The Huskies are back in a bowl after having a run of eight consecutive bowls snapped last season.

KEY MATCHUP Northern Illinois offense vs. Duke defense. The Blue Devils have allowed 24 or fewer points in 10 of 12 games this sea-son, and they allow just 20.75 points per contest. The last season Duke yielded less than 21 points per game was in 1977 (20.09). The Huskies have scored 24 or more points in 8 of 12 games, winning 7 of them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DUKE LB Joe Giles-Harris. One of the nation’s best under-the-radar linebackers, the 6-2, 230-pounder earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors with a team-high 117 tackles with 3½ sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The heart and soul of the defense, he was all over the place during a three-game November stretch, making 35 tackles. NORTHERN ILLINOIS QB Marcus Childers: The Huskies had problems keeping their quarterbacks healthy, but Childers settled the situation. The 6-0, 216-pound freshman has been solid, throwing only 5 picks with 15 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 459 yards and 5 TDs.

Cactus Bowl

UCLA (6-6) VS. KANSAS STATE (7-5)

SITE Chase Field, Phoenix

TIME (TV) 8 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Kansas State by 6½

SERIES UCLA leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE UCLA is playing its final game under interim coach Jedd Fisch before former Oregon and Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly takes over the program. Kansas State is closing out its 26th season under Bill Snyder, who has not decided whether he will return next season.

KEY MATCHUP UCLA’s defense vs. K-State QB Skylar Thompson. The Bruins can put up a lot of points on offense, but also are among the worst in FBS in allowing them, tied for 117th at 36.8 points allowed per game. Thompson, a redshirt freshman, started the season as K-State’s third-string quarterback, but he has played well since taking over the No. 1 spot. In the final three games, he threw for 515 yards and 4 TDs on 38-of-60 passing, adding 158 rushing yards and 2 more scores . Slowing him will be key for UCLA.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

KANSAS STATE CB D.J. Reed. The junior is a playmaker on defense and special teams. He is second nationally in kick returns with a 35.3-yard average and has 4 INTs. UCLA QB Josh Rosen. The Cactus Bowl could be Rosen’s final college game, or he may have already played it. The star quarterback might not play in the bowl game because of concussion concerns. Of course, Rosen could decide to return to the Bruins.