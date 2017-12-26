Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 8:19 p.m.

Tribe plans to open zip lines at west rim of Grand Canyon

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:58 p.m.



PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — The Hualapai Tribe is expanding tourist offerings at the west rim of the Grand Canyon.

More than 1 million people a year visit Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park. It's best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.

The tribal corporation that runs it recently opened a restaurant in a connected visitor center that had been the subject of a bitter dispute between a late Las Vegas businessman and the tribe.

In January, the corporation plans to open a pair of zip lines that will send guests nearly 1,000 feet above a side canyon. Each zip line will carry four people.

