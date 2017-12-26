Home / Latest News /
Trump predicts GOP and Dems will agree on health care plan
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country.
Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said "the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare."
Much of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the sign-up period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.
Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn't get it through the Senate.
Trump his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
RBear says... December 26, 2017 at 11:38 a.m.
He has no idea of a plan for healthcare coverage for Americans, yet he takes credit for sabotaging a plan in place today. In other words, he made a promise he had to keep to his base without any reasonable alternatives. Democrats offered options that Republicans wouldn't accept. Trump is going down as the worst president in our country's recent history and he seems to be going for worst president in all history.
DEE672 says... December 26, 2017 at 2:49 p.m.
But Dubya is relieved.
gohogs17 says... December 26, 2017 at 6:51 p.m.
He'll go down as the worst only by polling all you liberals.
