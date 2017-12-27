Arkansas man dies after being ejected from pickup in crash, police say

A 56-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle wreck in southwest Arkansas, state police said.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. that day as Jacque D. Tollett of Mineral Springs was traveling north on U.S. 67 in Miller County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Tollett’s 2007 Ford Ranger slowed to make a left turn, at which point a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling behind struck his pickup.

The collision caused the Ranger to overturn and travel into southbound traffic, the report states.

Authorities said Tollett’s pickup was then struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram, causing the Ranger to overturn again.

Tollett was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene at 6:55 p.m., according to authorities. The two other drivers were not injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the evening crash were said to be clear and dry.

Tollett’s death was one of at least 485 recorded this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.