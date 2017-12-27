Arkansas' governor announces completion of statewide mapping project

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced the completion of a statewide mapping project to provide up-to-date aerial imagery of Arkansas.

“The face of Arkansas is changing rapidly,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Counties all over the state are building new roads, widening existing highways, adding businesses, homes and developing entirely new neighborhoods.”

Hutchinson said the up-to-date mapping is a “key tool for economic development and expanding infrastructure as our state continues to grow.”

The maps will aid in infrastructure and economic development projects as well as response times for law enforcement and emergency personnel, the release states.

They also outline locations for water, power and gas lines, and administrative boundaries for school districts and cities.

The map tools can be viewed on the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems website by clicking “Maps” then “Map Viewer.”

