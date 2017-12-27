Home / Latest News /
Arkansas' governor announces completion of statewide mapping project
This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.
PHOTO BY JOHN SYKES JR.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday announced the completion of a statewide mapping project to provide up-to-date aerial imagery of Arkansas.
“The face of Arkansas is changing rapidly,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Counties all over the state are building new roads, widening existing highways, adding businesses, homes and developing entirely new neighborhoods.”
Hutchinson said the up-to-date mapping is a “key tool for economic development and expanding infrastructure as our state continues to grow.”
The maps will aid in infrastructure and economic development projects as well as response times for law enforcement and emergency personnel, the release states.
They also outline locations for water, power and gas lines, and administrative boundaries for school districts and cities.
The map tools can be viewed on the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems website by clicking “Maps” then “Map Viewer.”
Read Thursday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas' governor announces completion of statewide mapping project
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.