Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 8:56 p.m.

Arkansas woman wins $300,000 off scratch-off lottery ticket

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Mandy Vanhouten claimed her $300,000 prize on Wednesday.



An Arkansas woman won $300,000 off a $10 lottery ticket, officials said Wednesday.

Mandy Vanhouten bought the $300,000 Fortune scratch-off ticket at G&B Liquor in Stuttgart, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. The store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,000, for selling the winner.

The Carlisle resident said she plans to use to top prize “to make her life easier.”

The $300,000 Fortune game began in August, the lottery said.

TravisBickle says... December 27, 2017 at 3:35 p.m.

Mandy, call me!!!! Let's party!!

GeneralMac says... December 27, 2017 at 4:35 p.m.

Congrats !

