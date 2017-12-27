Arkansas woman wins $300,000 off scratch-off lottery ticket

An Arkansas woman won $300,000 off a $10 lottery ticket, officials said Wednesday.

Mandy Vanhouten bought the $300,000 Fortune scratch-off ticket at G&B Liquor in Stuttgart, according to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. The store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,000, for selling the winner.

The Carlisle resident said she plans to use to top prize “to make her life easier.”

The $300,000 Fortune game began in August, the lottery said.