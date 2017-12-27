Bail set at $1M for Little Rock man charged in Christmas Day kidnapping, fatal shooting

Bail has been set at $1 million for a Little Rock man facing charges in a shooting on Christmas Day that left one person dead, records show.

Richard L. Gilliam, 33, of Little Rock was arrested Monday on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

Gilliam remained at the Lonoke County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an inmate roster. He is set to appear in court Feb. 20.

The Lonoke County sheriff’s office responded around 12:20 a.m. Monday to an address on Johnson Road in Scott in reference to a shooting.

There, deputies found two people shot. One of the victims, 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent of Scott, died of his injuries. The condition of the second victim wasn't known Wednesday afternoon.

Two men entered the residence and shot at people inside before kidnapping a woman who was found by Little Rock police near the Arkansas River, authorities previously said.

The woman, 42-year-old Jamie Shipp, was found around 3:05 a.m. Monday after authorities were called to 4400 River Mountain Road in west Little Rock following a report that a woman was in a ditch screaming for help.

Shipp, shivering and wet, told police that she was thrown off a bridge and had to swim across the river.

