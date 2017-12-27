Bitter cold expected in Arkansas; forecaster says wintry precipitation 'far from a sure thing'

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected this holiday weekend and into next week in Arkansas.

What’s uncertain is the likelihood of wintry precipitation as New Year’s festivities unfold across the state, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Meteorologist Sean Clarke said a small chance of snow or sleet is currently in the forecast for late Sunday and into early Monday, which could affect most or all of Arkansas.

“We’re still trying to get a handle on that situation,” Clarke said. “The winter weather is still far from a sure thing.”

If wintry precipitation were to fall, it would likely be as snow, according to the weather service. Periods of sleet would also be possible in the state.

No significant accumulation is anticipated through New Year’s Day, and the latest forecast calls for only a “trace or glaze” on ground surfaces, Clarke said.

Highs Friday will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s statewide before high temperatures cool to the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, low-to-upper 20s Sunday and mid-20s Monday.

Overnight lows could reach the teens or single digits in Arkansas over the holiday weekend, meteorologists said.

Wind chills are forecast to be in the single digits across much of Arkansas on Monday morning. In the state’s north, low temperatures could be below zero.

Clarke said residents should brace for the cold blast by ensuring that their homes are properly heated and insulated and that pets are kept from harsh temperatures.