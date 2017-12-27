Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 7:34 a.m.

Police investigating after man found dead on side of Arkansas road

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Police are investigating a homicide after a Blytheville man was found dead Monday in Mississippi County, according to authorities.

Officers discovered the body of 21-year-old Joshua Slaughter on the side of East Promised Land Road, according to a news release from the Blytheville Police Department.

The department confirmed Tuesday that it is investigating the case as a homicide. No further information was released.

State Desk on 12/27/2017

Print Headline: Blytheville police look into man's slaying

