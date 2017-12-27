Browns bad, but better than record

One loss away from being labeled as one of the worst NFL teams of all time, the Cleveland Browns deserve a better fate, writes Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post.

"Cleveland is allowing a league-low 3.3 yards per carry this season and has stopped 29 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage," wrote Greenberg. "Only the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles (31 percent) have been better at stuffing the run this season. In fact, teams are scoring 5.7 points per game less than expected via the run after you factor in the down, distance and field position of each play. The 2010 New York Jets, by comparison, had a similar run defense and won 10 games that year.

"Cleveland's point differential also suggests a better record. The Browns have scored 210 points while allowing 380, giving them a minus-172 point differential for the season. The 2008 Lions, by comparison, were outscored by 249 points through the first 15 games. Since 2002, teams with a point differential between minus-150 and minus-200 after 15 games played have won an average of 2.8 games during that span of the regular season. And five of Cleveland's losses in 2017 were by a margin of six points or less; only the 4-11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have more losses (seven) by such a close margin in 2017.

"So is there any chance the Browns avoid an 0-16 fate? Using the same data that helped construct our power rankings -- which highlights a team's actual and expected win percentage for the year -- Cleveland has a two percent chance (50-to-1 odds) of upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, so it seems all but inevitable they will see their names etched in the record books for their futility. Which is a shame, because while they are far from being a Super Bowl contender, this team is much better than their record reflects."

Special invitation

Ernie Els says he received an invitation to Augusta National for the first week in April: It just wasn't an invitation to play in the Masters.

Els had to clarify a tweet from Sunday that said: "Thank you for a Great Xmas present! TheMasters Can't wait!" That led several media sites to post stories that Els, a four-time major champion, had received a special exemption into the Masters.

Instead, the 48-year-old South African received a letter welcoming him as an honorary invitee. His five-year exemption into the Masters from winning the 2012 British Open ended last year. Augusta National has a tradition of inviting past major champions as honorary guests for the week.

Els tweeted Monday : "Wanted to clarify my excitement getting an invite from TheMasters. Work continues to qualify to compete!"

"The inclusion of Honorary Invitees has been a great tradition at the Masters Tournament for many years," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. "This coming year the list includes Ernie Els, and we are once again excited to welcome him and all of these distinguished guests to Augusta National in April."

The Masters pays homage to major champions more than any of the other majors by giving them special access as honorary invitees that includes two clubhouse badges, a $1,000 honorarium and a gift to commemorate them being there.

Sports quiz

In 1982, what NFL team finished winless.

Sports answer

The Baltimore Colts were 0-8-1 in a strike-shortened season.

