Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 8:52 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Hogs make contact with Star City's Gasaway

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:28 p.m.

chad-morris-newly-hired-arkansas-head-football-coach-calls-the-hogs-thursday-dec-7-2017-during-a-press-conference-at-the-fowler-family-baseball-track-indoor-training-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Chad Morris, newly hired Arkansas head football coach, calls the hogs Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, during a press conference at the Fowler Family Baseball & Track Indoor Training Center in Fayetteville.

Arkansas’ Dustin Fry reached out to Star City offensive lineman Jax Gasaway on Twitter Wednesday night and plans to see when the January contact period begins.

“He just told me he was going to come see me as soon as recruiting opens back up,” Gasaway said.

Fry was the offensive line coach at SMU under Arkansas Coach Chad Morris.

The NCAA contact period which allows college coaches to visit prospects off campus began Nov. 26. The dead period started Dec. 18 and will run through Jan. 11. The contact period resumes the next day.

Gasaway, 6-7, 275 pounds has 11 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, Marshall, Louisiana- Monroe and Air Force. He was named to the first team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team on Sunday.

He’s hoping to see the Hogs’ interest grow.

“Hopefully there’s more to come with it,” Gasaway said. “It’s pretty exciting though.”

Gasaway has officially visited Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. An offer from the Razorbacks would be more than welcomed.

“It would be great obviously,” Gasaway said. “I grew up around here and it’s the home team pretty much.”

