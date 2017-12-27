Hogs make contact with Star City's Gasaway

Arkansas’ Dustin Fry reached out to Star City offensive lineman Jax Gasaway on Twitter Wednesday night and plans to see when the January contact period begins.

“He just told me he was going to come see me as soon as recruiting opens back up,” Gasaway said.

Fry was the offensive line coach at SMU under Arkansas Coach Chad Morris.

The NCAA contact period which allows college coaches to visit prospects off campus began Nov. 26. The dead period started Dec. 18 and will run through Jan. 11. The contact period resumes the next day.

Gasaway, 6-7, 275 pounds has 11 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, Marshall, Louisiana- Monroe and Air Force. He was named to the first team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team on Sunday.

He’s hoping to see the Hogs’ interest grow.

“Hopefully there’s more to come with it,” Gasaway said. “It’s pretty exciting though.”

Gasaway has officially visited Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech. An offer from the Razorbacks would be more than welcomed.

“It would be great obviously,” Gasaway said. “I grew up around here and it’s the home team pretty much.”