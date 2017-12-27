Holiday retail sales in U.S. rise 4.9 percent compared with last year

U.S. retail sales during the holiday season increased 4.9 percent compared with last year, according to data from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

The research unit said consumer spending from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 represented the largest year-over-year holiday sales increase since 2011. MasterCard SpendingPulse, which tracks both online and in-store spending across all types of payments, said online sales grew 18.1 percent compared with 2016.

Sales of electronics and appliances increased 7.5 percent, which was the strongest growth for the category over the past 10 years. Home furniture and home furnishings sales grew 5.1 percent.

MasterCard SpendingPulse said early-season promotions paid off for retailers with the first three weeks of November seeing significant increases in the amount of sales. The final days were also successful for categories such as jewelry, which saw a 5.9 percent increase driven largely by last-minute sales.