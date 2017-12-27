Little Rock TV reporter leaves station for role with government agency

A Little Rock TV reporter is set to leave the city's NBC affiliate for a position at the Arkansas Department of Human Services at the end of the year.

In a news release Wednesday, the agency announced that KARK reporter Marci Manley will begin work as the deputy chief of communications Jan. 4.

The Arkansas native has been covering the department since she began reporting for KARK in 2011.

“It’s a look behind the curtain, if you will,” Manley said of her new position. “And it’s another way for me to feel like I’m serving Arkansans."

“Marci knows what journalists need and she knows how to communicate complex topics in a simple, easy-to-understand way,” said Amy Webb, who heads communications at DHS. “Her journalistic skills combined with her knowledge of DHS made her the ideal candidate for this position.”

In her new role, Manley hopes to create two-way dialogue both with reporters and the people DHS serves.

"I want to not only provide information, but communicate with them," she said.

New Year's Day will be her last day at the station.