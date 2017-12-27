Man arrested in killing of 31-year-old at Arkansas residence, authorities say

A man was killed in a homicide reported Tuesday afternoon at a south Arkansas residence, authorities said.

The Bradley County sheriff’s office responded around 2:45 p.m. that day to a home in the 100 block of Bradley Road 955 in Hermitage.

Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman said 31-year-old Colby Allen Rice of El Dorado was killed as a result of a shooting at the address.

The homeowner, 36-year-old Laron Hays, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in Rice’s slaying, Tillman said. He remained jailed as of Wednesday morning.

Tillman said an investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Arkansas State Police.

Hermitage, a town of nearly 800 residents in Bradley County, is about 105 miles south of Little Rock.