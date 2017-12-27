Home / Latest News /
Man arrested in killing of 31-year-old at Arkansas residence, authorities say
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
A man was killed in a homicide reported Tuesday afternoon at a south Arkansas residence, authorities said.
The Bradley County sheriff’s office responded around 2:45 p.m. that day to a home in the 100 block of Bradley Road 955 in Hermitage.
Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman said 31-year-old Colby Allen Rice of El Dorado was killed as a result of a shooting at the address.
The homeowner, 36-year-old Laron Hays, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in Rice’s slaying, Tillman said. He remained jailed as of Wednesday morning.
Tillman said an investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Arkansas State Police.
Hermitage, a town of nearly 800 residents in Bradley County, is about 105 miles south of Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man arrested in killing of 31-year-old at Arkansas residence, authorities say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.