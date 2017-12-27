No polls, no sweat for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks remain outside The Associated Press and USA Today coaches' top 25 polls released this week.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (9-2) is the first team in the "others receiving votes" category in the AP poll, meaning the Razorbacks technically are No. 26. The Razorbacks are fourth among teams receiving votes in the coaches' poll.

Arkansas handed No. 12 Oklahoma its only loss, 92-83 at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., on Nov. 23 -- before the Sooners were ranked -- and beat Minnesota 95-79 at home on Dec. 9 when the Golden Gophers were ranked No. 14.

The Razorbacks' losses are to No. 13 North Carolina in Portland on Nov. 24 -- when the Tar Heels were ranked No. 9 -- and 91-65 at Houston.

When Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson met with the media Tuesday, he was asked whether the Razorbacks feel disrespected because they're not ranked.

"You guys keep up with the rankings and all that," Anderson said. "You know what? I know we've got a really good basketball team. I know we've got a team that's getting better, and I want to be in the rankings when it's all said and done.

"This is when you want to concentrate on how your team's playing. And when I look at how we're playing, I get excited about this basketball team because I know there's potential for them getting even better."

Arkansas plays six seniors among its 10-man rotation, but freshman forward Daniel Gafford is starting and sophomore guard C.J. Jones and sophomore forward Adrio Bailey are contributing off the bench along with freshman guard Darious Hall.

Senior forwards Dustin Thomas and Arlando Cook are playing after being suspended earlier in the season.

"In terms of the rankings, that's what everybody looks at, and it's great for recruiting and things of that nature," Anderson said. "But at the end of the day we just want to continue to get better.

"That's our goal, to get better every day. We can't worry about [the rankings]. That's just somebody's opinion."

90 times 7

Arkansas has scored 90 or more points in seven of its first 11 games for the first time since the 1993-1994 season, when the Razorbacks won the national championship.

"I think our guys are playing the game the right way," Coach Mike Anderson said. "I think the depth of this team is really showing itself defensively and offensively, where we're really starting to share the basketball.

"I think these guys are learning how to play together and they're playing to win."

No looking ahead

Mike Anderson said he's confident the Razorbacks will focus on tonight's game against California State University, Bakersfield and won't be looking ahead to Saturday's SEC opener against No. 19 Tennessee.

"This team has been pretty good for the most part of staying into today," Anderson said. "Like today's practice, they just want to get better and staying in the now.

"Cal State Bakersfield is a team that we've got to worry about. Tennessee will come once you get in the conference race.

"The most important game is this game coming up. That's going to be our job as a coaching staff to emphasize it to our guys stay on task."

Starting Gafford

Mike Anderson was asked whether he plans to keep Daniel Gafford in the starting lineup when the Razorbacks begin SEC play.

"I'm the not the smartest guy, but I'm not the dumbest guy in the world, either," Anderson said. "Ever since he's been in the lineup some good things have taken place."

Arkansas is 4-0 since Gafford, a 6-11 freshman from El Dorado, moved into the starting lineup with victories over Colorado State 92-66, Minnesota 95-79, Troy 85-63 and Oral Roberts 103-69.

Gafford is 22 of 30 from the field as a starter and averaging 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots in 20.8 minutes.

"But Daniel has got to continue to work every day and get better and keep trying to help this basketball team," Anderson said. "Now he goes on the top of the scouting list [for opponents] in a lot of instances. So we need to see how he reacts, and how our team reacts."

Tempo battle

Arkansas is averaging 89.5 points. CSUB is averaging 66.9.

"It's going to be a game of who can impose their will on who," Mike Anderson said. "We want to get the game up and down the floor. They want the game to be in the 60s. So maybe the will of the tempos."

Back from the break

The Razorbacks had three days off last week for a Christmas break before resuming practice Saturday. They were off Dec. 24, then practiced twice on Christmas Day -- with a light shoot-around followed by heavy workout -- and practiced Tuesday in preparation for tonight's game.

Mike Anderson said the players were out of sync in their first practice after the break, which wasn't a surprise.

"I thought the first practice back was typical," Anderson said. "They went home and got out of rhythm. I thought the practice on Christmas Day was a lot better, more physical."

