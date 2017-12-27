Home / Latest News /
Little Rock's Park Plaza mall closes early after multiple fights break out
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 3:54 p.m.
Little Rock's Park Plaza mall closed early after multiple fights broke out Tuesday night.
Mall security and the Little Rock Police Department responded, according to Alicia Easley, the mall's marketing director.
In a statement, she said the mall advised tenants to close at 8 p.m., one hour early, "out of an abundance of caution."
Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said no one was injured in the fights and no reports were filed.
Park Plaza mall returned to its normal operating hours Wednesday, though there was an increased police presence inside the mall, Easley said.
The shopping center's youth escort policy, requiring minors to be accompanied by a supervising adult after 5 p.m., will be in effect the rest of the week. It is usually only used on Friday and Saturday nights.
HarleyOwner says... December 27, 2017 at 5:49 p.m.
The ghetto rats are ruining that mall.
dph815 says... December 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Crime and lawlessness like this are the very reasons the Pulaski County real estate market is rated as “very cold” and Conway (30 miles away) is rated as “very hot”! This is just so damned disgusting! How much worse will it get?
gohogs17 says... December 27, 2017 at 6:31 p.m.
Little Rock, the (crime) capital of Arkansas.
dph815 says... December 27, 2017 at 6:36 p.m.
Everyone knows what the problem is. The politicians just lack the will to do anything significant about it.
itryed says... December 27, 2017 at 8:51 p.m.
Dph is right
Mayor
Chief of police
