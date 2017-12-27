Little Rock's Park Plaza mall closes early after multiple fights break out

Little Rock's Park Plaza mall closed early after multiple fights broke out Tuesday night.

Mall security and the Little Rock Police Department responded, according to Alicia Easley, the mall's marketing director.

In a statement, she said the mall advised tenants to close at 8 p.m., one hour early, "out of an abundance of caution."

Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said no one was injured in the fights and no reports were filed.

Park Plaza mall returned to its normal operating hours Wednesday, though there was an increased police presence inside the mall, Easley said.

The shopping center's youth escort policy, requiring minors to be accompanied by a supervising adult after 5 p.m., will be in effect the rest of the week. It is usually only used on Friday and Saturday nights.