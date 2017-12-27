Home /
PA's Luke Jones commits to Notre Dame
This article was published today at 12:09 p.m.
Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones has committed to Notre Dame and will sign with the Fighting Irish on Feb. 7.
Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, originally committed to Arkansas and former Coach Bret Bielema in July over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others. He made an unofficial visit to South Bend for the Southern Cal game Oct. 21 and an official visit on Dec. 8-10.
He unofficially visited the Hogs several times and made an official visit to Fayetteville on Dec. 15-17. He told Coach Chad Morris, Dustin Fry and Barry Lunney Jr. of his decision before going public with his pledge.
UncleBuck says... December 27, 2017 at 5:37 p.m.
I am sorry to hear of Luke Jones changing his mind on his commitment to the University of Arkansas. However, if the young man feels the FIGHTING IRISH better fits his style of play I wish him the best.
gohogs17 says... December 27, 2017 at 6:29 p.m.
They're just kids, subject to change their mind at any point.
chipa says... December 27, 2017 at 6:53 p.m.
he will never make it there, he needs ark.
