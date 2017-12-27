PA's Luke Jones commits to Notre Dame

Pulaski Academy offensive lineman Luke Jones has committed to Notre Dame and will sign with the Fighting Irish on Feb. 7.

Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, originally committed to Arkansas and former Coach Bret Bielema in July over scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Missouri, Virginia, Iowa State, Tulane and several others. He made an unofficial visit to South Bend for the Southern Cal game Oct. 21 and an official visit on Dec. 8-10.

He unofficially visited the Hogs several times and made an official visit to Fayetteville on Dec. 15-17. He told Coach Chad Morris, Dustin Fry and Barry Lunney Jr. of his decision before going public with his pledge.