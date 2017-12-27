Police: Teen hospitalized in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Little Rock

A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in west Little Rock, police said.

Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department said Justin Duff, 19, of Roland remained at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock as of Wednesday morning.

Duff was hit by a silver SUV, likely a Hyundai Santa Fe, around 9:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Chenal Parkway, Ford said.

According to a police report, officers were called to the area in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. There, authorities found Duff on the ground unresponsive.

A witness reported that Duff had punched someone in the face multiple times before the person he hit ran over Duff twice with his vehicle and sped off west on Chenal Parkway, according to the report.

Duff's legs at one point got caught in the SUV, and it dragged him, authorities noted.

Homicide detectives are investigating, according to police.

A 20-year-old suspect was named in the report. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.