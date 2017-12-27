State sports brief

FOOTBALL

GAC, LRTD Club to present Harlon Hill award

The Little Rock Touchdown Club and the Great American Conference announced Tuesday they will present the Harlon Hill Award for the nation’s best player in NCAA Division II in 2018. The award had been presented in conjunction with the University of North Alabama since 1986. However, North Alabama is moving up to NCAA Division I in the fall of 2018.

The GAC office will oversee nominating and voting procedures. Division II sports information directors will nominate and serve as voters. The GAC will maintain the award’s history and records. The Little Rock Touchdown Club presents several college football awards, including the Cliff Harris Award, which goes to the nation’s best small college defensive player.

“With the presentation of the Cliff Harris Award, the Touchdown Club already recognizes some of the best football players in the country at non-Division I schools,” Little Rock Touchdown Club President David Bazzel said in a news release. “We’re deeply honored to be able to add the Harlon Hill Trophy to the list of awards we present each year.”