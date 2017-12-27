Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 8:56 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Style: What’s cooking? Poke, that’s what

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.

For the uninitiated, Poke (PO-kay) is a Hawaiian dish of small bits of raw fish served as a salad or in a bowl with other ingredients that’s growing in popularity in cosmopolitan locations nationwide.

Now, downtown Little Rock is expecting two eateries featuring the dish on their menus and in their names — Aloha Poke and Poke Hula — to open in the near future.

See Thursday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for Eric Harrison’s report on the ever-changing restaurant scene in Restaurant Transitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Style: What’s cooking? Poke, that’s what

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online