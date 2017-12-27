Home /
Style: What’s cooking? Poke, that’s what
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
For the uninitiated, Poke (PO-kay) is a Hawaiian dish of small bits of raw fish served as a salad or in a bowl with other ingredients that’s growing in popularity in cosmopolitan locations nationwide.
Now, downtown Little Rock is expecting two eateries featuring the dish on their menus and in their names — Aloha Poke and Poke Hula — to open in the near future.
