TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Independence Bowl

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI (8-4)

VS. FLORIDA STATE (6-6)

SITE Independence Stadium, Shreveport TIME (TV) 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Florida State by 15½

SERIES Florida State leads 13-8-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE Florida State is in its 36th consecutive bowl game, which surpasses Nebraska’s streak of 35 (1969-2003) for the nation’s longest streak. The Independence Bowl is the 17th different bowl to host the Seminoles. Second-year head Coach Jay Hopson is tied for the most victories by a coach at Southern Mississippi in his first two years.

KEY MATCHUP Florida State offensive line vs. Southern Mississippi pass rush. The Seminoles have struggled in pass protection, ranking No. 102 in the FBS by allowing 2.67 sacks per game. The Golden Eagles’ defense is 63rd with 2 sacks per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI RB Ito Smith. An all-purpose machine, he is 5-9, 195 pounds but can handle the workload with close to 270 touches. He had 1,321 yards and 13 scores, taking over late in the season with three consecutive games topping 150 yards.

FLORIDA STATE QB James Blackman. The lone positive from QB Deondre Francois’ injury in the loss to Alabama was the experience Blackman received in his freshman season. The 6-5, 169-pound true freshman made his share of rookie mistakes with 11 INTs and lacked consistency, but he also showed poise at times, throwing for close to 2,000 yards with 15 TDs.

Pinstripe Bowl

IOWA (7-5) VS.

BOSTON COLLEGE (7-5)

SITE Yankee Stadium, New York

TIME (TV) 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Iowa by 2½

SERIES First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE Boston College is 14-11 all-time in bowl games after defeating Maryland 36-30 in last year’s Quick Lane Bowl, the school’s first bowl victory since 2007. Iowa is playing in a bowl for the 15th time (6-8) under Coach Kirk Ferentz in his 19th season.

KEY MATCHUP Iowa defense vs. Boston College offense: The Hawkeyes are ranked 18th in the country in scoring defense, allowing just 19.9 points per game. The Eagles rank 81st in points per game with 26.2, but they have scored 35 or more points in 5 of their past 6 games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

IOWA DB Joshua Jackson. The junior has a national-leading 7 INTs and returned 2 for TDs.

BOSTON COLLEGE RB AJ Dillon. He’s the nation’s second-leading freshman rusher with 1,432 yards and 13 TDs, including 1,099 yards in the past six games, which is the most in the nation over that span. Dillon was named the ACC Rookie of the Year.

Foster Farms Bowl

ARIZONA (7-5) VS. PURDUE (6-6)

SITE Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. TIME (TV) 7:30 p.m. (FOX)

LINE Arizona by 3

SERIES Purdue leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE The Boilermakers are aiming for their seventh victory of the season after combining for just nine in the previous four seasons before Coach Jeff Brohm arrived. The Wildcats are attempting to win their eighth game of 2017 after finishing last season 3-9.

KEY MATCHUP Arizona QB Khalil Tate’s big-play ability vs. Purdue defense. The sophomore QB is one of the most explosive players in the country. He averages 47.7 yards on his 12 TD runs, and 24.7 yards on his 9 TD passes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ARIZONA RB J.J. Taylor. The freshman is a nice complement to Tate, rushing for 828 yards and 5 TDs while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 46 yards and 2 TDs.

PURDUE LB Ja’Whaun Bentley. The senior had a team-leading 89 tackles, 9½ for loss, in 11 games. He returned an interception 76 yards for a TD.

Texas Bowl

TEXAS (6-6) VS. MISSOURI (7-5)

SITE NRG Stadium, Houston

TIME (TV) 8 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Missouri by 3

SERIES Texas leads 17-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE The Longhorns are trying to finish above .500 in Coach Tom Herman’s first season at the school. The Tigers are trying to close the year on a seven-game winning streak after opening 1-5 in 2017.

KEY MATCHUP Texas defense vs. Missouri’s high-scoring offense. The Tigers’ offense has scored 45 or more points during Missouri’s six-game winning streak, but it hasn’t faced a defense like the Longhorns. Texas has allowed opposing offenses to score 30 or more points just twice this season — in a season-opening 51-41 loss to Maryland and in a 40-34 victory over Kansas State in double overtime.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TEXAS QB Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger and Shane Buechele alternated in key moments throughout the season, but Ehlinger took over in the middle of the season. He might have an interception issue, but he is a terrific passer and leads the team in rushing.

MISSOURI QB Drew Lock, Missouri: The 6-4, 225-pound pure passer is starting to generate enough buzz from NFL scouts to consider this a showcase game. He finished with close to 3,700 yards and 43 touchdowns, averaging 9.6 yards per pass. He threw 12 interceptions, but he also had 385 pass attempts.