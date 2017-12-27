Tournament roundups

BOYS

NETTLETON 80,

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 70

JONESBORO — Behind 31 points from junior guard Kevin Fulton, the Raiders downed the Warriors in the Division II Northeast Arkansas Invitational semifinals.

Junior Jay Campbell added 22 for Nettleton (8-3). Westside (7-4) was led by junior guard Avery Felts with 26 points, sophomore Riley Felkins with 20 and senior Cullen Felkins with 19.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 71,

IZARD COUNTY 62

JONESBORO — Senior guard Dee Buchanan scored 27 points as the Warriors topped the Cougars in the Division I semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Senior Travis Joplin added 19 for East Poinsett County. Sophomore Justus Cooper scored a tournament-high 36 points for Izard County (18-2).

EPC (9-3) will play Marked Tree (11-0) in tonight’s championship game.

MARKED TREE 72,

CROWLEY’S RIDGE 32

JONESBORO — Junior Tray Brown carried the unbeaten Indians past the Falcons in a Division I semifinal game at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational by scoring 21 points.

GIRLS

VALLEY VIEW 67,

BATESVILLE 59

JONESBORO — Senior forward Reagan Dodd scored 31 points to lead the Lady Blazers (8-3) to a victory over the Lady Pioneers in the Division II semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Senior Molly Poe added 23 for Valley View, which held a 46-44 lead entering the final quarter.

NETTLETON 70,

BROOKLAND 45

JONESBORO — Senior Bailey Booker and junior Mya Love each scored 12 for the Lady Raiders (11-1) in a victory over the Lady Bearcats in the Division II semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

For Brookland (9-4), junior Emily Pate tossed in 16 while junior Kalifa Ford scored 14.

RIVERSIDE 69,

MELBOURNE 57

JONESBORO — Bailey Fisher led a foursome of Lady Rebels with 10 or more points in knocking off the Lady Bearkatz in the Division I semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Fisher scored a team-high 14 points while Brittany Sain added 12 and Hailey Carr and Haven Robertson put in 10 points each for the unbeaten Lady Rebels (21-0).

Freshman Reagan Rapert led Melbourne (10-4) with 23 points while junior Halle Cooper and sophomore Dani Hardaway scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

BAY 57, TUCKERMAN 29

JONESBORO — Junior guard Mallory Hartley scored a game-high 22 points as the Lady Yellowjackets turned back the Lady Bulldogs in the Division I semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Senior Sarah Blackman added 16 and junior Abby Frisby 10 for Bay (14-4).

Junior guard Jordyn Lane scored 15 for Tuckerman (9-8).