Tournament roundups

BOYS
NETTLETON 80,
JONESBORO WESTSIDE 70
JONESBORO — Behind 31 points from junior guard Kevin Fulton, the Raiders downed the Warriors in the Division II Northeast Arkansas Invitational semifinals.
Junior Jay Campbell added 22 for Nettleton (8-3). Westside (7-4) was led by junior guard Avery Felts with 26 points, sophomore Riley Felkins with 20 and senior Cullen Felkins with 19.
EAST POINSETT COUNTY 71,
IZARD COUNTY 62
JONESBORO — Senior guard Dee Buchanan scored 27 points as the Warriors topped the Cougars in the Division I semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.
Senior Travis Joplin added 19 for East Poinsett County. Sophomore Justus Cooper scored a tournament-high 36 points for Izard County (18-2).
EPC (9-3) will play Marked Tree (11-0) in tonight’s championship game.
MARKED TREE 72,
CROWLEY’S RIDGE 32
JONESBORO — Junior Tray Brown carried the unbeaten Indians past the Falcons in a Division I semifinal game at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational by scoring 21 points.
GIRLS
VALLEY VIEW 67,
BATESVILLE 59
JONESBORO — Senior forward Reagan Dodd scored 31 points to lead the Lady Blazers (8-3) to a victory over the Lady Pioneers in the Division II semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.
Senior Molly Poe added 23 for Valley View, which held a 46-44 lead entering the final quarter.
NETTLETON 70,
BROOKLAND 45
JONESBORO — Senior Bailey Booker and junior Mya Love each scored 12 for the Lady Raiders (11-1) in a victory over the Lady Bearcats in the Division II semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.
For Brookland (9-4), junior Emily Pate tossed in 16 while junior Kalifa Ford scored 14.
RIVERSIDE 69,
MELBOURNE 57
JONESBORO — Bailey Fisher led a foursome of Lady Rebels with 10 or more points in knocking off the Lady Bearkatz in the Division I semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.
Fisher scored a team-high 14 points while Brittany Sain added 12 and Hailey Carr and Haven Robertson put in 10 points each for the unbeaten Lady Rebels (21-0).
Freshman Reagan Rapert led Melbourne (10-4) with 23 points while junior Halle Cooper and sophomore Dani Hardaway scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
BAY 57, TUCKERMAN 29
JONESBORO — Junior guard Mallory Hartley scored a game-high 22 points as the Lady Yellowjackets turned back the Lady Bulldogs in the Division I semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.
Senior Sarah Blackman added 16 and junior Abby Frisby 10 for Bay (14-4).
Junior guard Jordyn Lane scored 15 for Tuckerman (9-8).
