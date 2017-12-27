FOOTBALL

Patriots sign Harrison

James Harrison is no longer the oldest man in the locker room. The ex-Steelers star signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, three days after his unceremonious departure from Pittsburgh. The 39-year-old linebacker posted a photo on Instagram showing himself with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England’s locker room, writing that he finally has “a teammate that’s older than me!” The AFC North champion Steelers released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year Saturday to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who is returning from a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. To make room on their roster, the Patriots released linebacker Trevor Reilly. Harrison has 80½ sacks during his 14 seasons with the Steelers and 82½ during his career.

Arians slams ‘fake news’

Arizona Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians said a report that he and the franchise have agreed to part ways after this season is untrue, labeling it “fake news.” An article in Pro Football Weekly cited “multiple sources” as saying the split would come next week at the end of Arians’ fifth season as the team’s head coach. But Arians said Tuesday that no decision on future seasons has been made. The 65-year-old coach said he’d never met the article’s author or knows where any supposed meetings on the subject took place. Arians is 49-32-1 in five seasons with the Cardinals, including the postseason. They are 7-8 this season.

QB Lynch to get start

The Denver Broncos will start Paxton Lynch in their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Vance Joseph made the announcement Tuesday. He said the top priority for the Broncos (5-10) is to beat the Chiefs (9-6), who won the AFC West for the second consecutive season and could treat Sunday’s game in Denver like a bye. Lynch sprained his left ankle in his only start, on Nov. 26 at Oakland, and spent the fourth quarter sobbing on the bench while Trevor Siemian engineered two touchdown drives in the Broncos’ 21-14 loss. General Manager John Elway wanted Lynch to play last week at Washington but he was deemed unready, so Brock Osweiler got the nod in Denver’s 27-11 loss to the Redskins.

HOCKEY

Goalie Bower, 93, dies

Johnny Bower, a beloved former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie who helped Toronto win its last Stanley Cup in 1967, has died. He was 93. Bower’s family said in a statement Tuesday the Hall of Famer died after a short battle with pneumonia. Bower was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who became known as the China Wall. His career took off after the Leafs claimed him in a 1958 intra-league draft. Bower played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969. Bower won the Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the league’s best goalie, in 1961 and shared it with teammate Terry Sawchuk in 1965. The Leafs hoisted the Cup in 1962, ‘63, ‘64 and ‘67.

BASEBALL

Twins sign Duke

Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances last season for St. Louis, returning to the major leagues July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016. He struck out 12 and walked 6 in 18› innings over 27 games, and 3 of the 13 hits he allowed were home runs. He is 61-85 with a 4.54 ERA in 169 starts and 299 relief appearances over 13 major league seasons with Pittsburgh (2005-2010), Arizona (2011), Washington (2012-2013), Cincinnati (2013), Milwaukee (2014), the Chicago White Sox (2015-2016) and the Cardinals (2016-2017). Minnesota announced the agreement Tuesday.

Reds add Hughes to pen

Reliever Jared Hughes and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $4.5 million, two-year contract that includes a club option for 2020. Hughes gets $2,125,000 in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Tuesday, and the Reds have a $3 million option with a $250,000 buyout. He can earn an additional $750,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 each for 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50, and $75,000 apiece for 55 and 60. A 32-year-old right-hander, Hughes went 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA for Milwaukee last season with 1 save in 67 appearances. He became a free agent when the Brewers failed to offer a 2018 contract by the Dec. 1 deadline.

SOCCER

Acquittal in bribery case

A former South American soccer official was acquitted Tuesday of a corruption charge stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal after two others were convicted last week. Jurors found Manuel Burga, the 60-year-old former president of Peru’s soccer federation, not guilty of a single racketeering conspiracy charge. Burga said he would go home and resume a career as a lawyer that had been largely left behind for the past 15 years during his career as a soccer executive. On Friday, jurors told U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen they were deadlocked on Burga’s case but had reached guilty verdicts on multiple charges against two other former officials: Juan Napout of Paraguay, and Jose Maria Marin of Brazil. Chen gave jurors the holiday weekend to think about Burga’s case. The judge had jailed Marin, 85, and Napout, 59, after their convictions Friday.

FOOTBALL

Jones says Garrett’s job ‘not an issue’

DALLAS — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Coach Jason Garrett will return for an eighth full season after Dallas missed the playoffs in a year marred by the six-game suspension of running back

Ezekiel Elliott.

Jones said on his radio show Tuesday that Garrett’s job “is not an issue here at all” while suggesting that there could be other changes to the coaching staff with several contracts expiring. Garrett has two years left on a five-year deal signed after Dallas won the NFC East in 2014.

“I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can very quickly and candidly say that he’s not, his job is not an issue here at all,” Jones said.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli signed extensions last offseason, so they are not among those with expiring contracts.

“We’ve got a lot of different contracts that are various times coming up,” Jones said. “We’ll look at that. That doesn’t mean there will be any material changes, but we will look at it.”

The Cowboys (8-7), who finish the season Sunday at division champion Philadelphia, had an uneven start before three consecutive victories to get to 5-3 going into Elliott’s suspension over domestic violence allegations.

Dallas lost the first three games without Elliott before winning three consecutive to stay in the race. The Cowboys lost a playoff elimination game to Seattle last weekend in the return of last year’s NFL rushing leader.

Garrett has made the playoffs twice in seven seasons. He is 67-55, including the postseason and half the 2010 season when he took over after Wade Phillips was fired.

Jones didn’t offer specifics when asked why Garrett was the right person to lead the Cowboys. He has a 1-2 playoff record, and Dallas lost its first playoff game as the top seed in the NFC last season.