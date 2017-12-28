4th person sentenced in death of rival gang member in Arkansas

FORT SMITH — The last of four members of the Slangaz 96 gang charged in the death of a rival gang member was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday in an Arkansas court.

Jorge Chirinos, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 14 shooting death of 18-year-old Justin Lopez, a member of the Clout Boys gang. Based on a plea agreement, Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor sentenced Chirinos to 20 years in prison.

On a guilty plea to one count of committing a terroristic act that resulted in Lopez’s death, Tabor sentenced Chirinos to 10 years in prison. According to the plea agreement, the sentences will run consecutively, or one after the other.

Tabor also warned Chirinos that, because he was in the country illegally, the sentence will affect his immigration status, could block his ability to attain citizenship and could result in his deportation.

