Anti-gambling crusader wins $25,000 in gaming sweepstakes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.
CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago woman who has crusaded against gambling for decades has won $25,000 by playing a sweepstakes game at a gambling cafe.
Kathy Gilroy told the Chicago Tribune that while it's ironic she won the sweepstakes, the distinction is that she didn't spend her own money to gamble.
Gilroy has said gambling can lead to addiction, bankruptcy, crime and suicide. She helped shut down a $1.6 million Queen of Hearts raffle put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in rural Morris this year until the raffle was properly licensed.
Gilroy said she's participated in other sweepstakes and won prizes, including electronics and trips to the Bahamas and California. She said she enters sweepstakes because they're made available free of charge under state law.
BibleBeltFreeThinker says... December 28, 2017 at 4:28 p.m.
Ohhh, the hypocrisy is glorious! Based on the detailed explanation of how her gambling is different from the gambling she campaigns against, I'd wager a gamble that god instructs her to vote republican on a pretty regular basis.
TravisBickle says... December 28, 2017 at 4:49 p.m.
Oh, so it's not gambling if you don't spend any or your own money??!! I bet she doesn't turn down the free drinks either!
Winfield says... December 28, 2017 at 6:34 p.m.
My daughter gave me 50 dollars to play the slots, and I won 1600 dollars. I'm going to tell the IRS that it wasn't my money I used, so I'm gonna tell them I ain't gonna pay you no taxes on the winnings.
