Anti-gambling crusader wins $25,000 in gaming sweepstakes

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago woman who has crusaded against gambling for decades has won $25,000 by playing a sweepstakes game at a gambling cafe.

Kathy Gilroy told the Chicago Tribune that while it's ironic she won the sweepstakes, the distinction is that she didn't spend her own money to gamble.

Gilroy has said gambling can lead to addiction, bankruptcy, crime and suicide. She helped shut down a $1.6 million Queen of Hearts raffle put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in rural Morris this year until the raffle was properly licensed.

Gilroy said she's participated in other sweepstakes and won prizes, including electronics and trips to the Bahamas and California. She said she enters sweepstakes because they're made available free of charge under state law.