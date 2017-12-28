Arkansas deputy who fatally shot 69-year-old returns to work

SEARCY — A White County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man has returned to work, but an Arkansas State Police investigative report is not complete.

Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy said Thursday that the sheriff’s office wanted to put the deputy back to work. She agreed to write a letter saying that her own investigation, which included a review of two officers’ body cameras, found that the deputy had used reasonable and justified deadly force in the Dec. 9 shooting of James Newman, 69, in Rose Bud.

McCoy said her finding is pending the state police report, though she doesn’t expect anything to change.

Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Miller said Sgt. Scott Seiders has returned to work.

