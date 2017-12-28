Arkansas Game and Fish Commission selects new director

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced its 18th director Thursday, two-and-a-half months after the agency's current leader said he was resigning.

Pat Fitts, who has worked for the commission for 29 years, will succeed Jeff Crow as director effective Jan. 1, according to a news release.

Fitts has reportedly been the agency's assistant deputy director since April and previously served as colonel of the enforcement division.

Commission chairman Steve Cook applauded the decision.

"Pat's unique skills, experience and drive make him the right person to spearhead the mission of the AGFC," Cook said in the release. "His ability to interact with the public and continue to manage this agency made him a natural for this position."

Fitts said he plans to strengthen the agency's legacy.

"I'm blessed to have spent my entire adult life serving alongside amazing people protecting our valuable natural resources," he said in a statement.

Fitts began his career as a fisheries technician at the Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery in Lonoke, according to the release. He holds a bachelor's degree in fish and wildlife management from Arkansas Tech University.

