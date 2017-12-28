Arkansas man arrested on rape, assault charges, police say

An Arkansas man has been accused of rape, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The newspaper reported that Tyri Tasco, 21, of Fayetteville faces charges of rape, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal mischief and fleeing.

Police reportedly responded around 6 a.m. Wednesday to Tasco’s apartment at 2060 N. Leverett Ave. in reference to a disturbance.

Tasco fled the scene after seeing an officer but was later cut off and arrested, according to authorities.

Tasco remained at the Washington County jail as of Thursday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance set for Friday.