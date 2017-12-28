Boy shot in back with BB gun in Arkansas; police arrest mom's boyfriend

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on a felony battery charge after he shot a youth in the back with a BB gun, according to Garland County officials.

Marion Lewis Parker, 42, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Barbary Road and charged with second-degree domestic battery, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Parker remained at the Garland County jail Wednesday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's Deputy John Crow was sent to the 100 block of Barbary Road to check on a report of child abuse when he met with a 38-year-old witness and the male youth.

The boy had fled to the witness's house after an altercation with his family and told the witness that he had been shot in the back with a BB gun, according to the affidavit. The witness told police that before the boy's arrival, he overheard yelling.

The boy said a man, known to him as Lewis, shot him in the back as he walked off the property, according to the affidavit.

The deputy noted the youth had a red welt with bruising starting to form where he said the BB had hit him.

The youth and the deputy returned to the scene to speak with the boy's mother and Parker.

Upon arrival, the youth's mother stated, "I'm not going to lie to you, we shot him with a BB gun," the affidavit said.

When asked who had shot the boy, she told police that her boyfriend, identified as Parker, had shot her son with a BB gun, the affidavit said. Parker admitted to shooting the youth, the affidavit said, but noted that the youth had struck his mother in the face before leaving the residence.

The deputy collected the BB gun from the residence and called the Arkansas Department of Human Services. He arrested Parker and took him to the jail.

