Boys high school basketball roundup

BENTON 55,

MOUNTAIN PINE 42

HOT SPRINGS -- Senior Jai Peters scored 20 points and the Panthers held the Red Devils to two points in the third quarter on their way to a victory in the Spa City Shootout.

Benton (12-2) led 28-24 at the half and 40-26 entering the fourth quarter.

Senior Evan Sims added 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Panthers, who picked up 5 assists from both Sawyer Oulch and Carson Cates.

Mountain Pine (12-2) junior Josh Walpole led his team with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior Tyler Zander also had eight rebounds for the Red Devils.

BAPTIST PREP 70,

CHRIST PRESBYTERIAN, Tenn., 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Junior Issac McBride scored 20 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, made 6 steals and handed out 6 assists as the Eagles (11-2) rolled to a victory over the Lions (6-3) in the Nxt Lvl Hoopfest.

James Renshaw added 16 points and 11 rebounds while Brooks Spoon put in 15 points while grabbing 7 rebounds for Baptist Prep.

ENGLAND 58, DES ARC 40

LONOKE — Senior Corey Hunter led the Lions (6-3) with 22 points in a victory over the Eagles in the Goldfish Classic. Warren Green added 12 and Tyler Woods 11 for England, which led 26-16 at the half. Bryn Morden scored 12 and Luke Morton 11 for Des Arc (0-10).

LR CATHOLIC 67,

CLARKSVILLE 30

RUSSELLVILLE -- Senior Phillips Allison scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half as the Rockets cruised to a victory over the Panthers in the Hunger for Hoops Tournament.

Little Rock Catholic (6-4) led 35-20 at the half. Sophomore Charles Daniel added 11 points and senior John Chase tossed in 10.

Junior Trace Thomas led Clarksville (1-10) with 14 points.

LONOKE 76, BRADFORD 60

LONOKE — Tony Bryant dropped in 22 points as the Jackrabbits (7-6) outlasted the Eagles (3-15) in the Goldfish Classic. Braidon Bryant and Tyriqe Jackson each added 14 for Lonoke, which led 41-26 at the half.

Bradford had four players score 10 or more points — Jacob Grady with 14, Eli Dunn with 13, Mason Brinkley with 12 and Payton Dunn with 10.

HIGHLAND 57, STRONG 51

HARDY -- Matt Price led all scorers with 24 points as the host Rebels knocked off the Bulldogs in the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Classic.

Wesley Taylor added 21 for Highland. Jedarrius Dixon's 16 points paced Strong.

MARKED TREE 64,

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 35

JONESBORO -- Markel Perry put in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the unbeaten Indians (12-0) squashed the Warriors in the Division I championship game of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Travis Joplin led East Poinsett County with 14 points.

MEMPHIS RALEIGH-EGYPT 90,

TRUMANN 54

HARDY -- Roger McFarlane led the Pharaohs with 33 points and the Memphis team scored 39 second-quarter points on its way to a victory over the Wildcats in the Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Classic.

McFarlane scored 26 of his points in the second quarter.

Deovaunta Williams added 12 for the Pharaohs (6-8). Ben Turner scored 14 points for Trumann (3-7) while Zac Buchanan added 11.

MAUMELLE 81, MEMPHIS SHEFFIELD 62

NEOSHO, Mo. — Senior guard Byron Wade came off the bench to finish with 19 points as the Hornets (6-2) topped the Knights (1-4) in the Neosho Holiday Classic. Wade hit 5 three-point attempts while junior Brahm Harris hit all 7 of his shots to finish with 18 points. Sophomore guard Tre Flowers added 12 and senior guard Tyrice Robinson 11.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68,

MIDDLE COLLEGE, Tenn., 21

NEOSHO, Mo. -- Sophomore Moses Moody scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Charging Wildcats drilled the Memphis Middle College, Tenn., Bulldogs in the opening round of the Neosho Invitational.

Ray Fresh added 12 points and Collin Moore grabbed seven rebounds for North Little Rock (9-3).

North Little Rock led 21-0 after the first quarter and 46-8 at the half.

STUTTGART 83, CARLISLE 32

LONOKE -- David Walker scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half as the Ricebirds bounced the Bison in the Goldfish Classic.

Stuttgart (8-1) led 28-7 after one quarter and 52-18 at the half.

Junior Tim Johnson added 17 points. Sophomores Daylan Mayo and Jake Banks each put in 11 for the Ricebirds.

Kamryn Taylor led Carlisle (2-7) with eight points.

WEST MEMPHIS 57,

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo., 24

NEOSHO, Mo. -- Kelsey Hubbard and Calvin Paige each scored nine points as the Blue Devils posted a first-round victory over the Mustangs (1-7) in the Neosho Invitational.

Mark Robinson added eight points for West Memphis (8-1).

