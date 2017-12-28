Elite receiver Tommy Bush considering Hogs for a visit

Elite receiver Tommy Bush said on Recruiting Thursday that Arkansas is one of the top schools vying for one of his remaining two official visits. Coach Chad Morris impressed him by extending an offer within an hour or so after being hired.

Bush, 6-5, 187, 4.47, of Schertz (Texas) Clemens has officially visited Georgia, Nebraska and Michigan State. He has more than 40 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor, Alabama and others. He had a prior relationship with Morris while at SMU.

ESPN rates Bush a four-star prospect, the No. 9 receiver and No. 64 overall prospect in the nation.