Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 11:34 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

Elite receiver Tommy Bush considering Hogs for a visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:22 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteandy-shupe-newly-hired-university-of-arkansas-football-coach-chad-morris-speaks-thursday-dec-7-2017-during-a-press-conference-at-the-fowler-family-baseball-and-track-indoor-training-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Newly hired University of Arkansas football coach Chad Morris speaks Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, during a press conference at the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Indoor Training Center in Fayetteville.

Elite receiver Tommy Bush said on Recruiting Thursday that Arkansas is one of the top schools vying for one of his remaining two official visits. Coach Chad Morris impressed him by extending an offer within an hour or so after being hired.

Bush, 6-5, 187, 4.47, of Schertz (Texas) Clemens has officially visited Georgia, Nebraska and Michigan State. He has more than 40 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor, Alabama and others. He had a prior relationship with Morris while at SMU.

ESPN rates Bush a four-star prospect, the No. 9 receiver and No. 64 overall prospect in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Elite receiver Tommy Bush considering Hogs for a visit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online