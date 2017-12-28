Prepaying for tax

break OK, IRS says

Taxpayers can deduct their 2018 state and local property taxes on their 2017 returns if they pay those tax bills before the end of the year -- and only if the taxes were assessed before 2018, the Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday.

Wednesday's IRS statement comes as homeowners in states with the highest property taxes have been peppering officials with questions about how to prepay the levies to try to take advantage of a tax break that will be limited next year.

The IRS advisory notes that state and local laws determine "whether and when a property tax is assessed" -- and some localities have not yet assessed 2018 property taxes. Taxpayers should check with their state and local taxing authorities to determine whether the 2018 real property assessments have been done.

The tax-overhaul bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last week will limit the deduction that individuals can take for the state and local taxes they pay. As of Jan. 1, the deduction will be capped at $10,000 -- a limit that applies to any combination of property taxes and income or sales taxes.

In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement advising taxpayers to contact county officials about early payments.

However, several county tax collectors have said early payments aren't possible because the amount that would be due in 2018 hasn't been determined. Under Arkansas law, property is assessed and taxes are collected in different tax years.

Icy spell sets in;

2 records broken

ERIE, Pa. -- Freezing conditions and below-zero wind chills socked much of the northern United States on Wednesday, even setting a record in a Minnesota city so cold it's called the Icebox of the Nation, and will stay put for days to come as snow-hardened Erie digs out from a record snowfall.

The National Weather Service reported International Falls and Hibbing, Minn., set record low temperatures on Wednesday morning. International Falls, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to 37 degrees below zero, breaking the old record of 32 below set in 1924. Hibbing bottomed out at 28 below, breaking the old record of 27 below set in 1964.

Wind chill advisories or warnings were in effect for much of New England, northern Pennsylvania and New York. Those places and states in the northern Plains and Great Lakes were projected to see highs in the teens or single digits and lows below zero for the rest of the week and into the new year.

The National Weather Service said wind chills in many areas today could make temperatures feel below zero.

No court date yet

in Virginia race tie

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A court has yet to scheduled a hearing for a Virginia House candidate who asked it to declare her the winner of a race that stands to determine party control of the chamber.

Cheryl Penny, chief deputy clerk for Newport News Circuit Court, said Wednesday that scheduling a hearing would take time if the three-judge panel calls for one. Two judges live in other parts of the state.

Shelly Simonds has asked a three-judge panel to reconsider its decision to strip her of a one-vote victory she won after a dramatic recount of last month's election in Newport News. Her lawyers argue that the judges committed clear legal errors, including the counting of a ballot for her Republican opponent, incumbent David Yancey, after the recount ended.

The petition was enough for state elections officials to delay a plan to declare a winner by drawing names from a bowl on Wednesday.

Republicans hold a 51-49 seat edge in the Virginia House. If Simonds wins the seat, Republicans will be forced to share power with Democrats.

