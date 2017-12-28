In letter, Gov. Hutchinson says he thinks Arkansas law allows for open carry of handguns

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a letter to prosecutors and police, said this week that he believes a much-debated 2013 state law allows for the open carry of handguns.

The governor's view prompted the Arkansas State Police director to issue guidance on the issue, though other police agencies and county prosecutors fall outside of Hutchinson's authority.

Hutchinson said in his letter he had no knowledge of state police citing anyone for open carrying a handgun.

The letter was first reported on by the Arkansas Times.

[DOCUMENTS: Read governor's letter, Arkansas State Police response]

A spokesman for the governor did not immediately respond to a question about what prompted the governor's directive. Hutchinson is facing a possible Republican primary opponent in Hot Springs gun store owner Jan Morgan.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.