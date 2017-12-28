Home / Latest News /
In letter, Gov. Hutchinson says he thinks Arkansas law allows for open carry of handguns
By John Moritz
This article was published today at 1:26 p.m.
PHOTO BY EMMA PETTIT
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, in a letter to prosecutors and police, said this week that he believes a much-debated 2013 state law allows for the open carry of handguns.
The governor's view prompted the Arkansas State Police director to issue guidance on the issue, though other police agencies and county prosecutors fall outside of Hutchinson's authority.
Hutchinson said in his letter he had no knowledge of state police citing anyone for open carrying a handgun.
The letter was first reported on by the Arkansas Times.
[DOCUMENTS: Read governor's letter, Arkansas State Police response]
A spokesman for the governor did not immediately respond to a question about what prompted the governor's directive. Hutchinson is facing a possible Republican primary opponent in Hot Springs gun store owner Jan Morgan.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
dumblikeme says... December 28, 2017 at 4:37 p.m.
Allowed or not, it's not a good idea in populated areas, in my opinion. It's too easy for someone to take it away when you are not paying attention to every single person around you. It also gives you a much better chance of being shot by the police during a traffic stop or chance encounter.
LR1955 says... December 28, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.
As I read this article’s headline, the theme song to “The Rifleman” popped into my head.
Licensed & Concealed is one thing, but this open carry BS....omg
dunk7474 says... December 28, 2017 at 6:08 p.m.
Has this governor done anything positive for our state? Unlike Trump, he has as many regulations and license requirements as he can find. He has been a failure at everything.
Packman says... December 28, 2017 at 9:01 p.m.
Totally agree with dumb and lr1955. Open carry is a bad idea. Just because it's allowed doesn't make it prudent.
MoleHill says... December 28, 2017 at 9:25 p.m.
There is a reason they banned this craziness in the old wild west days!
MoleHill says... December 28, 2017 at 9:27 p.m.
I just quit being a conservative.
