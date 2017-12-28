Home / Latest News /
Wintry precipitation in weekend forecast for much of state, meteorologists say; record lows set
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
- Comments (22)
- aAFont Size
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
Light wintry precipitation is possible across much of the state this holiday weekend as a cold snap continues to envelop Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists say light snow is in the forecast Sunday for north and central Arkansas. A wintry mix of rain, ice and snow is possible that day for the state’s south.
Limited moisture will restrict the amount of accumulation New Year's Eve, the weather service said. Up to 1 inch of snow could fall in higher terrain. Isolated ice accumulation is also possible, according to forecasters.
No widespread travel or infrastructure effects are anticipated, the weather service said.
Record low temperatures were set in several Arkansas cities Thursday morning, including North Little Rock, where the low was 14 degrees. That is 4 degrees below the previous record of 18 set in 1983.
Other record lows set Thursday included 7 degrees in Hardy, 11 in Mountain View, 12 in Batesville and 16 in Jacksonville.
Even colder weather is coming this weekend, meaning high temperatures could be below freezing across the state through at least Monday. The subfreezing temperatures could linger through mid-week for northern Arkansas, the weather service said.
The cold weather is set bring wind chill values Monday morning in a range from the negative teens to single digits.
Below-average temperatures are forecast through Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Wintry precipitation in weekend forecast for much of state, meteorologists say; record lows set
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 10 of 22 total commentsJump to last page >>
gohogs17 says... December 28, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
So much for the global warming hoax, huh, liberals?
( permalink | suggest removal )
FireEyes says... December 28, 2017 at 12:44 p.m.
You got it GH17!
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... December 28, 2017 at 12:52 p.m.
If we were setting all time record highs now, all the "usual suspects" would be clamoring........." global warming, climate change "
( permalink | suggest removal )
ccarter23001 says... December 28, 2017 at 12:54 p.m.
gohogs17, if you think that global warming means the every area of the earth will be warmer than normal all of the time, perhaps you should do some research about what global warming really is.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... December 28, 2017 at 1:11 p.m.
ccarter............why do global warming advocates pounce on every new.........HIGH TEMP......record when set as the effect of global warming ?
Just a couple weeks ago there was an article in a Minnesota paper about how global warming is making winters in Minnesota warmer .
Maybe if that person knew the forecasted .. high temp ... for Sunday is 10 BELOW ZERO for that city he would have held off with his article.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Packman says... December 28, 2017 at 1:27 p.m.
Remember, libs had to change the narrative to "climate change" to allow them continue their misinformation campaign. They know their only hope is to keep moving the goalposts as their claims are fundamentally flawed.
.
Earth's climate changes. It has for millions of years and will continue to do so. Industrial man has existed on Earth for about .000000001% of this time. It's pure nonsense to conclude based on any analysis of the data that man influences climate change. The confidence level of such analysis would be .0000001% or less.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... December 28, 2017 at 1:31 p.m.
Algore said you have to exaggerate in order to get peoples' attention.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BibleBeltFreeThinker says... December 28, 2017 at 1:32 p.m.
The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe in it!
History will look back on you climate change deniers just as the rest of the world currently views you -- as brainwashed idiots.
( permalink | suggest removal )
itryed says... December 28, 2017 at 1:45 p.m.
Agree with Bible Belt. Even extreme cold can sometimes be attributed to the disappearance of large masses of ice up north. Air masses pick up more moisture ( sun now only has to heat water, not ice) and air masses move faster with more punch. 99% of the scientists not all wrong at once
( permalink | suggest removal )
Slak says... December 28, 2017 at 2:16 p.m.
You are right about 99% of scientists being wrong at once, since the so-called "climate scientists" (climatologists) world wide (18,000) are only a tiny fraction of the 500,000 scientists just in the US alone.
The only consensus is that pumped out by the fake news.
F the climate.
There are 8 billion of us. Science tells us that we cannot all eat steak. Those of us that do eat steak are the elitists of this world. Proglib fairness says none of us should eat steak. Proglib propaganda drives us that direction.
Living in tents on the field, grazing the grasses as we lie down with the lions and lambs.
See the pretty rainbow flying out of the unicorn's butt?
Science tells us the herd must move to survive. Mankind was born for the stars or for extinction. That is not a false choice.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.