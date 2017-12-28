Wintry precipitation in weekend forecast for much of state, meteorologists say; record lows set

Light wintry precipitation is possible across much of the state this holiday weekend as a cold snap continues to envelop Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say light snow is in the forecast Sunday for north and central Arkansas. A wintry mix of rain, ice and snow is possible that day for the state’s south.

Limited moisture will restrict the amount of accumulation New Year's Eve, the weather service said. Up to 1 inch of snow could fall in higher terrain. Isolated ice accumulation is also possible, according to forecasters.

No widespread travel or infrastructure effects are anticipated, the weather service said.

Record low temperatures were set in several Arkansas cities Thursday morning, including North Little Rock, where the low was 14 degrees. That is 4 degrees below the previous record of 18 set in 1983.

Other record lows set Thursday included 7 degrees in Hardy, 11 in Mountain View, 12 in Batesville and 16 in Jacksonville.

Even colder weather is coming this weekend, meaning high temperatures could be below freezing across the state through at least Monday. The subfreezing temperatures could linger through mid-week for northern Arkansas, the weather service said.

The cold weather is set bring wind chill values Monday morning in a range from the negative teens to single digits.

Below-average temperatures are forecast through Wednesday.