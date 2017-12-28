Man claiming officials in one Arkansas county fired him over disability settles for $95,000

A man claiming that officials in one Arkansas county humiliated him and fired him because of a disability has settled his case for $95,000.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that Earl Forrester reached a settlement agreement with Lafayette County in November. He had filed a discrimination lawsuit against the county in October 2016.

Forrester, who began working for the county as a mechanic in 2007, underwent multiple surgeries related to colon cancer and a hernia beginning in September 2014, according to the newspaper.

When he returned to work in August 2015, the medical condition required that he have quick access to a restroom, the suit stated.

Forrester accused his supervisor, Lafayette County Road Foreman and Superintendent Terry Bueler, of refusing to accommodate his disability while encouraging and participating in humiliation and harassment against him.

Attached as an exhibit in Forrester’s complaint was a photo of a sign placed onto a restroom door where he worked that read: “New bathroom rule for Earl. 5 minute limit for each visit. Will be enforced.”

Forrester was ultimately fired because of his inability to wait to use the restroom and for having to use the restroom outdoors while in an area without an accessible bathroom, the suit argued.

