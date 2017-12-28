Second suspect named in Christmas Day shooting in Arkansas that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

The Lonoke County sheriff's office Wednesday identified a second suspect in a Christmas Day shooting that left one person dead and another person wounded.

Authorities on Wednesday night were looking for Deymon Webb in connection with the shooting, said Capt. David Bufford with the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

In an interview Wednesday night, Bufford said several other agencies are helping the sheriff's office search for Webb.

"We've got a lot of folks out looking for [him] right now," he said Wednesday night. He said Webb was born in 1989.

Richard Gilliam was arrested Monday on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. His bail has been set at $1 million, records show.

Gilliam, 33, remained in the Lonoke County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an inmate roster. He is set to appear in court Feb. 20.

Deputies with the Lonoke County sheriff's office were sent around 12:20 a.m. Monday to an address on Johnson Road in Scott in response to a reported shooting.

There, deputies found two people shot. One of the victims, 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent of Scott, died of his injuries. The condition of the second victim wasn't known Wednesday afternoon, but he was reported to remain in the hospital.

Two men entered the residence, shot at people inside and kidnapped a woman who was later found by Little Rock police near the Arkansas River, authorities previously said.

The woman, 42-year-old Jamie Shipp, was found just after 3 a.m. Monday when authorities were called to 4400 River Mountain Road in west Little Rock on a report that a woman was in a ditch screaming for help.

Shipp, shivering and wet, told police that she was thrown off a bridge and had to swim across the river.

Emergency medical personnel took her to UAMS Medical Center. During an interview with detectives from the Lonoke County sheriff's office, Shipp said Gilliam was one of the men involved in the shooting, according to a report.

The report said authorities went to Gilliam's listed residence at 25 Southern Hills Circle, an apartment building in southwest Little Rock. Gilliam was then taken into custody.

Bufford said a motive has been identified in the case, but authorities are not releasing it to the public. He said the suspects and the victims were all "associates."

In March, Gilliam was arrested by North Little Rock police. The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office charged him with possession of firearms by certain persons, a felony charge, and a misdemeanor charge for drug possession, court documents show.

