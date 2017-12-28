Hot Springs police: 2 teens used slingshot, marbles to damage vehicles, including ambulance

Police arrested two teenagers after reported damage to multiple vehicles, including an ambulance transporting a patient, on Christmas Eve in Hot Springs.

Tyler York, 18, of Hot Springs faces three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department. He was arrested Wednesday.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy faces similar charges. His name was not released because of his age, authorities said.

Officers responded to three separate complaints Sunday related to vehicles with windows apparently “shot” out, according to police.

Authorities said they later determined that a slingshot and glass marbles were used to break the glass.

One of the vehicles struck was a LifeNet ambulance transporting a patient at the time, the release states.

Records show York remained at the Garland County jail as of Thursday afternoon. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.