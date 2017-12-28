Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 9:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Hot Springs police: 2 teens used slingshot, marbles to damage vehicles, including ambulance

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.

Tyler York, 18, of Hot Springs

PHOTO BY HOT SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tyler York, 18, of Hot Springs

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police arrested two teenagers after reported damage to multiple vehicles, including an ambulance transporting a patient, on Christmas Eve in Hot Springs.

Tyler York, 18, of Hot Springs faces three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department. He was arrested Wednesday.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy faces similar charges. His name was not released because of his age, authorities said.

Officers responded to three separate complaints Sunday related to vehicles with windows apparently “shot” out, according to police.

Authorities said they later determined that a slingshot and glass marbles were used to break the glass.

One of the vehicles struck was a LifeNet ambulance transporting a patient at the time, the release states.

Records show York remained at the Garland County jail as of Thursday afternoon. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Hot Springs police: 2 teens used slingshot, marbles to damage vehicles, including ambulance

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... December 28, 2017 at 5:07 p.m.

Make them pay, dearly.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online