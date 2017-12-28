Home /
Recruiting Thursday: O-line target Ryan Winkel
This article was published today at 9:49 p.m.
Offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, an Arkansas target, gave the latest on his visit plans for January on Recruiting Thursday.
Winkel, 6-6, 280, of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia, Central Florida and others. He talked about how Dustin Fry informed him of his offer and also discussed what will sway him to a school.
