Thursday, December 28, 2017, 11:34 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: O-line target Ryan Winkel

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:49 p.m.

ryan-winkel

Ryan Winkel

Offensive lineman Ryan Winkel, an Arkansas target, gave the latest on his visit plans for January on Recruiting Thursday.

Winkel, 6-6, 280, of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Virginia, Central Florida and others. He talked about how Dustin Fry informed him of his offer and also discussed what will sway him to a school.

