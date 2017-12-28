North Little Rock man accused in fatal Christmas Day shooting surrenders to authorities

A second central Arkansas man sought in a Christmas Day shooting that left one person dead and another person wounded was arrested early Thursday, records show.

Deymon Javon Webb, 28, was booked into the Lonoke County jail about 1:10 a.m. on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. As of Thursday morning, his bail had not yet been set.

Webb, a North Little Rock resident, is scheduled to appear in court 8 a.m. Friday.

Richard Gilliam was arrested Monday on the same charges. His bail has been set at $1 million, records show.

Gilliam, 33, remained in the Lonoke County jail as of Thursday morning, according to an inmate roster. He is set to appear in court Feb. 20.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting at an address on Johnson Road in Scott around 12:20 a.m. Monday, where they found two people shot. One victim, 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent of Scott, died from his injuries. The other was reported to remain in the hospital Wednesday.

Webb and Gilliam are also accused of kidnapping a woman who was found in a ditch in west Little Rock just after 3 a.m. Monday.