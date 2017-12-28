Shelter, farm ask for help

Northwest Arkansas is blessed with a large number of nonprofit agencies that, together, work to meet just about every need. These organizations are supported by the generosity of the community.

In the coming weeks -- in keeping with a holiday tradition -- the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will share "wish lists" of local charitable agencies.

Northwest Arkansas is a great community in many ways. One of them is that because of the number of well-run, well-targeted nonprofits, the regions' residents do a phenomenal job of "taking care of our own."

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

What: The shelter is a private nonprofit animal shelter that provides love and care to more than 700 stray dogs and cats a year. The shelter relies on memberships, donations and memorial income to exist. Dedicated volunteers also help the animals on a daily basis, walking dogs, socializing cats, cleaning and assisting in many ways to help make the animals more adoptable.

Where: P.O. Box 5248 or 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Website: bellavista-animalshelter.org

Contact: (479) 855-6020, bvas_ed@yahoo.com

Wish list: High-quality dog and cat food, bleach, laundry detergent, dish soap, Glad Forceflex tall kitchen trash bags, clay cat litter, paper towels, HP 02 ink cartridges, dog and cat toys and treats. Tax deductible receipts will be given with request.

Tri Cycle Farms

What: Tri Cycle Farms is a registered nonprofit urban farm park increasing food security by offering free classes and workshops to teach others to grow, share and prepare nutritious, all-natural food. The farm creates environmental stewardship and community service opportunities, collaborating with volunteers and partners from local grocers, farmers, restaurants, service organizations, nonprofits and Northwest Arkansas schools. Each week the Tri Cycle team and community volunteers distribute 2,000 to 3,000 pounds of recovered food resources to nonprofits, retirement homes and schools serving children and families through meals, pantries, nutrition education, healthy snacks and backpack programs.

Where: 1705 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Website: tricyclefarms.org

Contact: (479) 966-0572, director@tricyclefarms.org

Wish list: Cash donations to purchase bales of straw, sturdy garden tools, zero-turn mower, build a storage building, picnic tables and benches, outdoor chairs, a chipper shredder; the largest immediate need is an individual or corporate sponsor for a four-passenger, low-mileage truck to pull a refrigerated 6-by-12-foot double-axle trailer for which Cities Foundation has already granted $5,000.

NAN Our Town on 12/28/2017