Stylist accused of giving man unwanted 'Three Stooges' hairdo
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:55 a.m.
MADISON, Wis.— Police in Madison, Wis., say they arrested a hairstylist after he gave a customer a very unwanted Larry Fine hairdo.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the 22-year-old victim told officers the stylist asked him to stop fidgeting and moving his head during the Friday haircut. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that DeSpain said the stylist then nicked the customer's ear with his clippers before running them down the middle of the man's head on their shortest attachment, "leaving him looking a bit like Larry from The Three Stooges."
DeSpain said officers arrested the 46-year-old hairstylist, Khaled A. Shabani, who pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct Wednesday. DeSpain said Shabani told officers it was an accident.
LR1955 says... December 28, 2017 at 1:40 p.m.
I’m curious if the customer then eye poked, slapped, or head bonked the stylist?
TravisBickle says... December 28, 2017 at 4:51 p.m.
Nyuck, nyuck, nyuck!! Hey, MOE!
hurricane46 says... December 28, 2017 at 7:01 p.m.
But officer, the guy told me “ give me the Larry Fine”😂
