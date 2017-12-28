Texas Bowl
Texas punishes Missouri, finishes better than .500
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.
HOUSTON — Freshman running back Daniel Young had 64 yards receiving with a touchdown and added 48 yards on the ground to help Texas beat Missouri 33-16 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night.
The Longhorns (7-6), in a bowl for the first time since losing the 2014 Texas Bowl to Arkansas, finished with their first winning record since going 8-5 in Mack Brown’s final season in 2013.
Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger split time at quarterback for Texas, and both players threw a touchdown pass. The defense helped out, too, with Anthony Wheeler scoring a touchdown on a fumble return in the first half and Davante Davis grabbing an interception with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Armanti Foreman ran 18 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing drive to extend the lead to 33-16 and put the game out of reach.
Drew Lock passed for 269 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception and lost a fumble in the loss, which snapped a six-game winning streak for the Tigers. Lock led the nation during the regular season with an SEC-record 43 touchdown passes.
Buechele connected with Young on a 22-yard touchdown pass to put Texas up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Ehlinger found John Burt for a 7-yard score later in the first to push the lead to 14-0.
The Tigers (7-6) got within 14-7 when Ish Witter ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, but Witter fumbled later in the quarter and Wheeler scooped it up and rumbled 38 yards for a touchdown to put Texas up 21-7 at halftime.
