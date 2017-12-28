TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Military Bowl

VIRGINIA (6-6) AT NAVY (6-6)

SITE Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md.

TIME (TV) 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Virginia by 1

SERIES Navy leads 27-11.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VIRGINIA QB Kurt Benkert. The senior threw for a school-record 3,062 yards and became the first Cavalier with back-to-back 20-TD pass seasons. S Quin Blanding had 121 tackles and 4 INTs to earn all-ACC honors for a third consecutive year.

NAVY RB/QB Malcolm Perry. The sophomore slotback/QB in the Midshipmen’s Triple-Option offense rushed for 1,068 yards and 9 TDs on 92 carries in Navy’s first 11 games. LB D.J. Palmore is a second-team all-American Athletic Conference pick who recorded 73 tackles.

Camping World Bowl

NO. 22 VIRGINIA TECH (9-3) VS. NO. 19 OKLAHOMA STATE (9-3)

SITE Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TIME (TV) 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Oklahoma State by 6

SERIES Series tied 1-1.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VIRGINIA TECH QB Josh Jackson, Virginia Tech. The freshman became a team leader, throwing for 2,743 yards and 19 TDs with 8 INTs. LB Tremaine Edmunds is one of the top all-around defenders. The 6-5, 250-pound Butkus finalist leads the team with 102 tackles and 5½ sacks. OKLAHOMA STATE QB Mason Rudolph. The Johnny Unitas winner is an NFL prospect, throwing for 4,553 yards and 35 TDs. He can make plays outside the pocket. WR James Washington averaged 20-plus yards per catch with 1,423 yards and 12 TDs.

Alamo Bowl

NO. 13 STANFORD (9-4)

VS. NO. 15 TCU (10-3)

SITE Alamodome, San Antonio

TIME (TV) 8 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE TCU by 3

SERIES TCU leads 2-0.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

STANFORD RB Bryce Love. An ankle sprain that cost the Heisman finalist a game is the only reason he didn’t top 2,000 yards. He has 1,973 yards and 17 TDs while averaging 8.3 yards per carry.DT Harrison Phillips led the Cardinal in tackles (100), tackles for loss (17) and sacks (7½).

TCU QB Kenny Hill. He enters with 2,838 yards, 21 TDs and 6 INTs. LB Travin Howard led the team with 98 tackles (7 for loss) and broke up 5 passes.

Holiday Bowl

NO. 18 WASHINGTON ST. (9-3) VS. NO. 16 MICHIGAN ST. (9-3)

SITE Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

TIME (TV) 8 p.m. (FOX)

LINE Michigan State by 1 1/2

SERIES Michigan State leads 5-2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WASHINGTON STATE QB Luke Falk. The Burlsworth Trophy winner is the the Pac-12’s career passing leader and has 3,593 yards, 30 TDs and 13 INTs this year. S Jalen Thompson led the Cougars in tackles (69) and INTs (4) while sharing the team lead in fumble recoveries.

MICHIGAN STATE WR Felton Davis III. A second team all-Big Ten pick, Davis had team highs in receptions (51) and receiving yards (658). DE Kenny Willekes made 69 tackles (14½ for loss) and had 7 sacks.