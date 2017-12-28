Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

TODAY’S GAMES

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 2:38 a.m.

UCA women at

TAMU-Corpus Christi

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

RECORDS Central Arkansas 7-4; Texas A&M-CC 7-4

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kamry Orr, 5-6, Jr. 12.8 3.7 G Maddie Goodner, 5-6, Soph. 5.0 0.9 G Angel Williams, 5-6, Sr. 6.3 1.2 F Taylor Baudoin, 6-0, Sr. 14.5 6.5 C Kierra Jordan, 6-1, Sr. 8.8 5.8 COACH Sandra Rushing (111-54 in six seasons at UCA, 514-309 overall in 29 seasons)

TEXAS A&M-CC

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Dalesia Booth, 5-9, Soph. 10.5 5.3 G Dae Dae Evans, 5-7, Soph. 5.3 2.5 G Brittany Mbamalu, 5-8, Sr. 12.3 3.9 G Emma Young, 5-10, Soph. 10.9 7.9 F Kre’Ana Henry, 5-11, Sr. 7.1 4.4 COACH Royce Chadwick (68-93 in six seasons at Texas A&M-CC, 481-374 overall in 29 seasons)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA TAMUCC 66.0 Points for 63.1 50.3 Points against 54.1 +4.3 Rebound margin +9.2 +4.1 Turnover margin -1.6 45.6 FG pct. 41.1 36.6 3-pt pct. 32.8 71.5 FT pct. 67.5

CHALK TALK Central Arkansas finished its nonconference schedule with victories over Clemson and North Dakota State on Dec. 20-21 in the Florida International Holiday Tournament, which gave the Sugar Bears the Holiday Classic championship. Taylor Baudoin was named tournament MVP, and Kamry Orr was selected to the all-tournament team.

UCA men vs.

TAMU-Corpus Christi

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 6-7; Texas A&M-CC 3-7

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Sr. 24.8 2.9 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Sr. 13.6 5.7 G Thatch Unruh, 6-5, Jr. 8.5 3.5 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Sr. 5.1 4.0 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, Jr. 5.2 2.5 COACH Russ Pennell (23-79 in four seasons at Central Arkansas, 132-147 overall in eight seasons)

TEXAS A&M-CC

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Joseph Kilgore, 6-5, Sr. 16.7 5.6 G Kareem South, 6-2, Soph. 10.3 4.3 G Emmanuel Toney, 6-2, Sr. 7.2 2.3 F Sean Rhea, 6-7, Fr. 7.5 3.8 F York Benjamin, 6-8, Fr. 3.1 2.9 COACH Willis Wilson (102-104 in seven seasons at Texas A&M-CC, 320-351 overall in 23 years)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA TAMUCC 82.8 Points for 65.8 80.0 Points against 69.0 -4.2 Rebound margin +0.1 +2.4 Turnover margin +2.2 46.0 FG pct. 43.5 38.3 3-pt pct. 36.8 70.2 FT pct. 65.6

CHALK TALK Central Arkansas’ 96-82 loss to Oregon on Dec. 20 gave the Bears a 6-7 nonconference record. UCA finished its nonconference schedule 1-12 last season. … Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 12-1 all-time against Central Arkansas, and the Bears last won 76-67 on Jan. 19, 2013. … Central Arkansas senior guard Jordan Howard ranks 2nd in the nation at 24.8 points per game.

