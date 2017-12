TOURNAMENT SCORES AND SCHEDULE

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

Lonoke

Wednesday’s results

BOYS

Bald Knob 63, Malvern 57

England 58, Des Arc 40

Lonoke 76, Bradford 60

Stuttgart 83, Carlisle 32

GIRLS

Carlisle 50, Stuttgart 47

England 55, Lonoke JV 13

Lonoke 49, Malvern 22

Newport 48, Bradford 37

Today’s semifinals

BOYS

England vs. Stuttgart, 5:15 p.m.

Lonoke vs. Bald Knob, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Carlisle vs. Newport, 4 p.m.

Lonoke vs. England, 6:30 p.m.

SPA CITY SHOOTOUT

Hot Springs

Wednesday’s results

BOYS

Benton 55, Mountain Pine 42

Greenwood 52, Pulaski Academy 45

Sylvan Hills 59, Hot Springs Lakeside 54

GIRLS

Mount St. Mary 55, Mountain Pine 33

Sylvan Hills 58, Fordyce 48

Today’s games

BOYS

Benton vs. Mills, 2:30 p.m.

Greenwood vs. Sylvan Hills, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Mount St. Mary vs. Pulaski Academy, 1 p.m.

Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Sylvan Hills, 4 p.m.

1ST ARKANSAS BAILBONDS

Mountain Home

Wednesday’s results

BOYS

Hamburg 41, Farmington 35

Mountain Home 44, Rose Bud 29

Paragould 59, Brinkley 53

Watson Chapel 67, Batesville 43

GIRLS

Farmington 65, Paragould 49

Mountain Home 60, Rose Bud 32

Norfork 56, Watson Chapel 47

North Little Rock 67, Highland 16

ZEBRA CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Pine Bluff

BOYS

Wednesday’s results

Clarendon 51, Little Rock Central 46

McGehee 58, Pine Bluff 57

Today’s games

McGehee vs. Little Rock Central, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Clarendon vs. McGehee, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. Little Rock Central, 7 p.m.

HOOPS FOR HUNGER

Russellville

Wednesday’s results

BOYS

Catholic 67, Clarksville 30

LR Fair 51, Cabot 46

Pottsville 70, Episcopal 44

Russellville 68, De Queen 37

GIRLS

Wonderview 50, Clarksville 46

Charleston 56, Cabot 40

Pottsville 66, De Queen 42

Russellville 56, Fort Smith Southside 46

Today’s semifinals

BOYS

Catholic vs. Little Rock Fair, 5:30 p.m.

Russellville vs. Pottsville, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Wonderview vs. Charleston, 4 p.m.

Russellville vs. Pottsville, 7 p.m.

COMMERCIAL BANK CLASSIC

Drew Central High School

Wednesday’s results

GIRLS

Drew Central 59, Mills 28

Dumas 55, Dermott 27

Little Rock McClellan 63, DeWitt 37

White Hall 51, Hamburg 21

BEEBE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Today’s games

BOYS

Harding Academy vs. Augusta, 11:30 a.m.

Searcy vs. Monticello, 2:30 p.m.

Little Rock Christian vs. Dumas, 5:30 p.m.

Beebe vs. LR McClellan, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

El Dorado vs. Harding Academy, 10 a.m.

Bryant vs. Southside Batesville, 1 p.m.

Little Rock Christian vs. Searcy, 4 p.m.

Beebe vs. Blytheville, 7 p.m.

COKE CLASSIC

Stubblefield Center, Fort Smith

Today’s games

BOYS

Little Rock Hall vs. El Dorado, 4 p.m.

Fort Smith Northside vs. Robinson, 5:30 p.m.

Bryant vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Smith Southside vs. Charleston, 8:30 p.m.

LENDEL THOMAS CLASSIC

Harrison

Today’s games

BOYS

Earle vs. Bentonville, 12:15 p.m.

Springfield (Mo.) Parkview vs. Wynne, 2:45 p.m.

Ashdown vs. Forrest City, 5:15 p.m.

Harrison vs. White Hall, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Huntsville vs. Wynne, 11 a.m.

Bentonville West vs. Earle, 1:30 p.m.

Obion County (Tenn.) vs. Gravette, 4 p.m.

Harrison vs. Ashdown, 6:30 p.m.

Herb Russell Holiday Hoops

Ouachita High School

Today’s games

BOYS

Woodlawn vs. Bismarck, 11:45 a.m.

Poyen vs. Rison, 2:15 p.m.

Ouachita vs. Benton Harmony Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Magnet Cove vs. Glen Rose, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Woodlawn vs. Bismarck, 10:30 a.m.

Poyen vs. Benton Harmony Grove, 1 p.m.

Ouachita vs. Rison, 3:30 p.m.

Magnet Cove vs. Glen Rose, 6 p.m.

Landers Cowboys Chevrolet Classic

Heber Springs

Today’s games

BOYS

Riverview vs. Two Rivers, 12:15 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Greene Co. Tech, 2:45 p.m.

Mayflower vs. Sheridan, 5:15 p.m.

Heber Springs vs. Star City, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Two Rivers vs. Mountain View, 11 a.m.

Riverview vs. Greene Co. Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Mayflower vs. Sheridan, 4 p.m.

Heber Springs vs. Star City, 6:30 p.m.

Camden Fairview Holiday Classic

Today’s games

BOYS

Bearden vs. Lafayette County, 11:30 a.m.

Magnolia vs. Fordyce, 2:30 p.m.

Nevada vs. Dermott, 5:30 p.m.

Fairview vs. Dollarway, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

LR Central vs. Fairview JV, 10 a.m.

Robinson vs. Magnolia, 1 p.m.

Warren vs. North Webster, La., 4 p.m.

Fairview vs. Bearden, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart Holiday Hoops

Sacred Heart High School, Morrilton

Today’s games

BOYS

Dover vs. Dierks, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Danville, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Dover vs. Dierks, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

BOYS

Dover vs. Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Dierks, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Dover vs. Danville, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Dierks, 7 p.m.

Kameron Hale Invitational

Lake Hamilton High School

Today’s games

BOYS

Conway vs. Mena, 11:30 a.m.

Kirby vs. Prescott, 2:30 p.m.

Pea Ridge vs. Centerpoint, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Hamilton vs. Arkadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Centerpoint vs. Little Rock Hall, 10 a.m.

Arkadelphia vs. Prescott, 1 p.m.

Hot Springs vs. Pea Ridge, 4 p.m.

Lake Hamilton vs. Mena, 7 p.m.