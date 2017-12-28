ARKANSAS WATERFOWL REPORT

Last week's heavy rains through the southern, eastern and northeastern portions of Arkansas delivered much-needed water to the state's public hunting grounds. Now, extreme cold and snowfall in Missouri and ice in Illinois should push new ducks southward. The influx of water into Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms Wildlife Management Area will allow for the first permit hunt of the season Saturday and Sunday.

Several good reports have been forwarded to Ducks Unlimited from waterfowl observers in Arkansas. An observer in Searcy reported Wednesday that ducks were flying high, activity was steady, and the wind was brutal and cold. Anything less than a foot of open water was starting to freeze. Teal were prominent. Mallards were decoying fair but seem to be call-shy. Reports from hunters on or near the Mississippi River also saw increasing numbers and larger migrations of ducks, but harvest numbers are still spotty. The same was true from a reporter in Stuttgart, who said he saw many more ducks, though they weren't as active at his rice field, where shallow water was freezing. A hunter submitted a report saying he walked in to the edge of Little Bell in Hurricane Lake, and saw lots of gadwall and woodies.

As for other areas reporting, one hunter said he walked Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA "and didn't see a bird. There's water all in it now, but no birds at all." Low numbers were reported at Nimrod Lloyd Millwood WMA as well.

* Water levels listed in the waterfowl report were taken Monday and do not reflect rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

EARL BUSS BAYOU DEVIEW WMA

South Oliver GTR Mast production has been good. 70 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.8 feet. There is a small amount of available water present within the natural slough on the north end of this GTR and south end of the North Oliver Tract.

Thompson Tract GTR Mast production has been good. The area is 50 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.6 feet.

Lake Hogue WRA A small amount of beneficial wetland plants along the east side of the lake. Normal pool level.

BIG LAKE WMA

North Woods GTR Mast production is good. Bois d'Arc gauge currently reads 235.2. Target level is 235.5 with 80 percent flooded.

South Woods GTR Mast production is good. The 7-mile gauge is currently at 234.2 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 80 percent flooded.

Simmons Field A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is very good. 75 percent flooded.

ST. FRANCIS SUNKEN LANDS WMA

Hunt Area Mast production is considered above average within the timber and floodways. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The water level at Oak Donnick is 212.47 feet with 100 percent of the huntable area flooded.

Snowden WRA There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. 0 percent flooded.

Payneway WRA There are 70 acres of corn and millet planted throughout the WRA. Pools A and B are at 0 percent. Pools C and D are at 5 percent.

SHIREY BAY RAINEY BRAKE WMA

Adam's Brake GTR High abundance of mast crop within the GTR. Water level is 239.8 MSL with a target level of 240.0 MSL. 90 percent flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR High abundance of mast crop within the GTR. 90 percent flooded.

Eagle Pond GTR High abundance of mast crop within the GTR. 100 percent flooded.

Phase III Moist-soil Unit Fair wetland-type vegetation. 50 percent flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-soil Unit Fair wetland-type vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

Ward Field Moist-soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

River Field Moist-soil Unit High abundance of wetland-type vegetation. 0 percent flooded.

DAVE DONALDSON BLACK RIVER WMA

Upper Island GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 269.7 MSL. Target level is 269.5 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Lower Island GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 268.45. Target level is 268.0 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 267.1 MSL. Target level is 266.9 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 265.9 MSL. Target level is 266.3 MSL. 80 percent flooded.

Winchester GTR Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 263.5 MSL. Target level is 263.7 MSL. 90 percent flooded.

EAST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

SHEFFIELD NELSON DAGMAR WMA

Mud Slough GTR Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

Apple Lake WRA Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit A Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit B Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit C Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

REX HANCOCK BLACK SWAMP WMA

Main WMA Good mast crop. 75 percent flooded.

Wyeville Unit Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

STEVE N. WILSON RAFT CREEK BOTTOMS WMA

(Due to low water, no permit draw will be conducted this weekend. The WMA is open for waterfowl hunting.)

Unit A Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit B Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit C Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit D (Youth Area) Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit E Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit F Good stand of native vegetation. 60 percent flooded.

Unit G Fair stand of millet and native vegetation. 80 percent flooded

Unit H (Mobility-impaired blind) Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit I Conditions are poor. 60 percent flooded.

Unit J (Cypert Tract) Fair stand of native vegetation. 60 percent flooded.

Unit K (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 65 percent flooded.

Unit L (Cypert Tract) Good stand of millet. 100 percent flooded.

HENRY GRAY HURRICANE LAKE WMA

North GTR Good mast crop. 60 percent flooded.

South GTR Good mast crop. 5 percent flooded.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

SULPHUR RIVER WMA

Mercer Bayou Habitat conditions are fair. Drawn down for restoration project. Boat ramps are closed.

Henry Moore WRA Closed to hunting. 0 percent flooded.

MILLWOOD LAKE Habitat is good. Water level 260.32 MSL.

DR. LESTER SITZES III BOIS D' ARC WMA

Bois d'Arc Lake WRA Closed to hunting. 6 inches low.

Red Slough WRA Closed to hunting. Water level 40 percent.

GTR Good mast production. Water level 100 percent.

Little Grassy Habitat is fair. Water level 35 percent.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

CRAIG D. CAMPBELL LAKE CONWAY RESERVOIR

Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.

BELL SLOUGH WMA

Bell Slough GTR Moderate mast crop. 60 percent flooded.

Palarm Creek WRA Millet was planted this year after disking within the moist-soil units. 100 percent flooded.

HARRIS BRAKE WMA

Harris Brake Upper Unit Good mast crop with native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Harris Brake Lower Unit Good mast crop with native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

HOLLAND BOTTOMS WMA

Hunt Area Good mast crop. 50 percent flooded.

Lake Pickthorne WRA Excellent mast crop. East cell 100 percent flooded. West cell 100 percent flooded.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

BERYL ANTHONY LOWER OUACHITA WMA The WMA has fair hard mast production. There is minor flooding on the area, mostly in the sloughs and oxbow lakes.

FREDDIE BLACK CHOCTAW ISLAND WMA DEER RESEARCH AREA Habitat conditions are good. There is variable flooding associated with the Mississippi River. Use extreme caution when boating in the river.

TRUSTEN HOLDER Habitat conditions good. Variable flooding on the WMA.

SEVEN DEVILS SWAMP WMA Habitat conditions good, with an excellent acorn crop. Water level 130.7 feet msl.

CUT-OFF CREEK WMA

Hunt Area Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop. Recent rains have water rising, some water for hunting, not to full pool.

Pigeon Creek WRA Habitat conditions are good, with an excellent acorn crop. 100 percent flooded.

BAYOU METO WMA

Upper Vallier GTR Good habitat. 179.8 feet msl, full pool at 180 feet msl.

Lower Vallier GTR Good habitat. 179.8 feet msl, full pool at 179 feet msl.

Government Cypress GTR Good habitat. 179.8 feet msl, full pool at 179 feet msl.

Buckingham Flats GTR Good habitat. 100 percent flooded.

Temple Island GTR Good habitat. 100 percent flooded.

Canon Brake Good habitat. 100 percent flooded.

Halowell WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

Wrape Plantation WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DARDANELLE WMA

McKennon Bottoms Good stand of native moist soil vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Potter's Pothole Hartman Waterfowl Unit Good stand of native moist-soil vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

OZARK POOL

Dyer Lake Cells Native vegetation. Dry.

NIMROD LLOYD MILLWOOD WMA

Nimrod GTR Good mast crop. 5 percent flooded.

FROG BAYOU WMA

Unit 1 Planted millet and smartweed. 95 percent flooded.

Unit 2 Habitat is poor. 0 percent flooded.

Unit 3 Perennial vegetation. 95 percent flooded.

Unit 4 Planted millet and native moist-soil vegetation. 95 percent flooded.

Unit 5 Good moist soil vegetation. 95 percent flooded.

Unit 6 Good moist soil vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Unit 7 Some annual and perennial moist-soil vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

GALLA CREEK WMA

Galla Creek GTR Natural vegetation including a mixture of barnyard and smartweed. 100 percent flooded. Staged flooding began Nov. 27.

PETIT JEAN RIVER WMA

Santa Fe GTR Good mast crop with native vegetation. 5 percent flooded.

Olin Cain Moist-Soil Unit 25 percent native vegetation and 75 percent bare ground. 30 percent flooded.

Black Lands Moist-soil Unit 25 percent native vegetation and 75 percent bare ground. 10 percent flooded.

Slaty Crossing Moist-soil Unit 25 percent native vegetation and 75 percent bare ground. 5 percent flooded.

Pullen Pond Native vegetation. 5 percent flooded.

Pond Creek GTR Good mast crop. 5 percent flooded.

Slaty Pond GTR Good mast crop. 5 percent flooded.

Black Lands Duck Area Good mast crop. 65 percent flooded.

ED GORDON POINT REMOVE WMA

Willow Island Natural vegetation. 20 percent flooded.

Little Hole Natural vegetation. 10 percent flooded.

Red Gate Natural vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Pig Trough Natural vegetation. 80 percent flooded.

Cedar Ridge Natural vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Duck Trap Natural vegetation. 25 percent flooded.

Salt Lick Natural vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

Bobby's Pond Natural vegetation. 75 percent flooded.

Race Track Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Controversy Corner Natural vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Remmel Marsh Natural vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Mud Pond Natural vegetation. 0 percent flooded.

Turkey Pond Natural vegetation. 15 percent flooded.

Teeny Pond Natural vegetation. 0 percent flooded.

