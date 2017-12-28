Police: Arkansas woman, 56, dies in 3-vehicle crash

A 56-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle wreck in southwest Arkansas, Arkansas State Police said.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. as Jacque Tollett of Mineral Springs was traveling north on U.S. 67 in Miller County, according to a preliminary report.

Tollett's 2007 Ford Ranger slowed to make a left turn, at which point a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling behind her struck her pickup, state police reported.

The impact caused the Ranger to overturn and travel into southbound traffic, the report states.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Authorities said Tollett's pickup was then struck by a southbound 2016 Dodge Ram, causing the Ranger to overturn again.

Tollett was ejected from the Ranger and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 6:55 p.m., authorities said. The two other drivers were not injured, according to the report.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Metro on 12/28/2017