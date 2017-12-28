Woman found dead in Arkansas home after officers respond to report of knife injury, police say

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a northeast Arkansas home Thursday afternoon.

About 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a call that someone had been injured with a knife at a residence on Arrowhead Farm Road in Jonesboro, according to a news release from the city's Police Department. They found the victim inside.

Police said they had made an arrest, but did not identify the arrestee nor the name of the victim. The investigation is ongoing.