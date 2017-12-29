Frozen precipitation possible in central, northern Arkansas tonight, forecasters say

4:11 P.M. UPDATE:

Arkansans might see light freezing drizzle in parts of the state Friday night, followed by colder conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Frozen precipitation is forecast for most of central and north Arkansas, with drizzle predicted in most of the southern part of the state.

Temperatures Saturday will climb back above freezing, with a light wintry mix possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, forecasters said. Any accumulations will be light, but anything that falls will stick because of the cold, which could cause a light glazing of ice in some areas, according to the weather service. The chance of precipitation is about 40 percent in south Arkansas and about 25 percent for the rest of the state.

Much of the state's temperature is expected to fall below freezing for two to six days straight starting New Year's Eve, with wind chill values dropping into the single digits to below zero degrees.

That means a low of about 25 degrees for the southern part of the state and about 17 in the north, according to forecasters. The temperature in central Arkansas will range from 24 to 40.

— Rachel Herzog

EARLIER:

Bitterly cold temperatures will return to Arkansas over the holiday weekend and linger through at least Wednesday, forecasters said.

A slim chance for light wintry precipitation New Year’s Eve is in the forecast, though the latest outlook doesn’t call for significant accumulation during the busy travel period, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

In a briefing Friday morning, meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh scaled back initial winter weather amounts — which called for up to 1 inch of snow in some areas — because of limited moisture that will likely result in minimal precipitation, if any.

Most of the weekend will be dry statewide, but a small chance exists for light snow or flurries Saturday night and into Sunday, particularly in the state’s northwest and west.

A wintry mix could fall in portions of south Arkansas, Cavanaugh said.

“Anything that falls is likely to stick because the ground temperatures are cold this time around,” resulting in potential travel concerns, the weather service cautioned.

Forecasters said that Friday would be the last “warm” day for a while — at least through the end of next week. Temperatures are expected to reach the 40s by the afternoon hours in Arkansas before colder weather returns Saturday.

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible late Friday into Saturday across the northern two-thirds of Arkansas, according to the weather service. Temperatures will be at or below freezing at that time, potentially resulting in slick spots on roads.

High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend across Arkansas, and lows are expected to be in the single digits and teens.

Northerly winds between 15 and 25 mph will result in “dangerous wind chills” Sunday night into Monday morning. Some could register near 15 below in Northwest Arkansas, meteorologists said.

Below freezing temperatures will be in place through at least Wednesday across the state. Forecasters stressed that Arkansans "prepare now for this extended period of cold weather."

COLD WEATHER TIPS

The weather service advises Arkansas residents to make sure that exterior pipes are wrapped, pets are brought inside and that the elderly and others have adequate indoor heating.

Motorists are advised to ensure that their vehicles are equipped with a winter safety kit, to fill up their gas tanks, to check for road conditions and to make sure tires have adequate tread and are properly inflated.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST FOR LITTLE ROCK

The following outlook from the weather service was issued Friday:

• Saturday: Partly cloudy, with mostly cloudy conditions that night. High of 40 degrees and a low of 23. West northwest wind around 5 mph before becoming northeast in the afternoon hours.

• Sunday: Isolated flurries followed by sunny skies. High of 29 degrees and a low of 15. Northeast wind between 5 and 10 mph.

• Monday: Sunny, and mostly cloudy that night. High of 25 degrees and a low of 13. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

— Brandon Riddle