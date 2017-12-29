Boys roundups

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 61, BIRDVILLE (TEXAS) 54

FORT WORTH — Ethan Henderson scored 16 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and made 2 steals as the Patriots (7-2) posted a victory over the Hawks (15-2) in the Whataburger Classic.

C.J. White also had 16 points for the Patriots and Airion Simmons scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

BRYANT 63,

JACKSONVILLE 61, OT

FORT SMITH — It took some additional time, but the Hornets (8-3) were able to pull away for a Coke Classic victory over the Titans (6-2).

Khalen Robinson made what ended up being the game-winning basket after Jacksonville (6-2) couldn’t answer on the game’s final possession.

Deron Canada finished with a game-high 22 points for the Hornets. Sam Chumley and Robinson each added 13 for Bryant, while Camren Hunter had 10. Jacksonville was led by Braylon Hawkins’ team-high 16 points. Ryan Maxwell also had 13, and Jordan Maxwell finished with 10.

CYPRESS FALLS, TEXAS 92

MAUMELLE 64

NEOSHO, Mo. — Zach Stephenson hit five three-pointers and finished with 19 points as Cypress Falls, Texas, manhandled the Hornets (6-3) in the second round of the Neosho Holiday Classic. Brahm Harris led Maumelle with 16 points while Terrell Curtis added 15 points.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 73,

KANSAS CITY RUSKIN 53

NEOSHO, Mo. — Getting 30 points from sophomore Moses Moody, the Charging Wildcats (10-3) downed the Golden Eagles (3-7) in the Neosho Holiday Classic.

Moody also grabbed nine rebounds and was 10 of 19 from the floor. Collin Moore added 14 points for North Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK FAIR 50,

LR CATHOLIC 32

RUSSELLVILLE — Mickael Foust led the War Eagles (10-1) with 19 points in a victory over the Rockets in the semifinals of the Hunger for Hoops Tournament.

Deavon Bankston added 10 for Fair, which led 27-17 at the half.

Phillips Allison scored all 13 of his points in the first half for Catholic (5-6).

LITTLE ROCK MCCLELLAN 44, BEEBE 40

BEEBE — Jaylin Cunningham scored 11 points as the Lions (4-8) defeated the host Badgers (5-8) in the Beebe Holiday Tournament.

McClellan outscored Beebe 12-7 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback victory.

D’andre Butler led Beebe with 15 points.

LONOKE 69, BALD KNOB 66

LONOKE — Tyriqe Jackson scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half as the Jackrabbits (7-7) overcame a 31-point effort by the Bulldogs’ Stetson Smithson in the semifinals of the Goldfish Classic.

Isaiah Thomas added 21 points for Lonoke, which trailed 33-31 at the half.

OAK RIDGE (TENN.), 71

BAPTIST PREP 64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite 27 points and seven rebounds by Issac McBride, the Eagles suffered a semifinal loss to Oak Ridge, Tenn., in the Nxtlvl Tournament.

Brooks Spoon added 12 and Daniel Cobb 11 for Baptist Prep.

BENTONVILLE 56, EARLE 53

HARRISON — Asa Hutchinson and Max Chambers combined to score all 26 of their points in the second half as the Tigers (7-3) outlasted the Bulldogs (8-3) in the Lendel Thomas Classic.

Hutchinson finished with 15 points and Chambers 11 as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 32-29 in the second half. Travonta Doolittle’s 24 points led Earle while Kevon Smith put in 13.

SEARCY 59, MONTICELLO 47

BEEBE — Malik Branch and Daniel Money each scored 13 points as the Lions (4-9) topped the Billies in the Beebe Holiday Classic.

Jace Whitfield paced Monticello with 19 points.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 78,

MANILA 64

HARDY — The Wildcats (9-3) started the game on a 24-2 run in taking a victory over the Lions (11-3) in the Ronnie Brogdon Classic.

Tyler Garrett posted 25 points while Tylor Perry added 22 for Har-Ber. Bradley Woodall and Joel Burrow each scored 21 for Manila.

OUACHITA 57,

HARMONY GROVE 45

DONALDSON — Titus McBay led the way with 23 points as the host Warriors (11-9) defeated the Cardinals (1-9) in the Herb Russell Chevrolet Classic.

Sophomore Truston Furee added 19 points for Ouachita. Braden Carmen scored 11 and James McCormick 10 for Harmony Grove.

RISON 61, POYEN 50

DONALDSON — Malik Chavis and Jaylon Henry each scored 12 points as the Wildcats (1-3) defeated the Indians (3-8) in the Herb Russell Invitational at Ouachita High School.

Michael Goodman paced Poyen with 19 points.

SHERIDAN 70,

MAYFLOWER 40

HEBER SPRINGS — Tyler Cleveland scored 19 points as the Yellowjackets (9-3) cruised over the Eagles (4-6) in the Landers Cowboy Classic.

Sophomore Tyler Cacciation added 18 points, 16 of which came in the first half, and Jackson Coleman 14 for Sheridan. David Jaggers paced Mayflower wth 20 points.

STUTTGART 71, ENGLAND 46

LONOKE — Held to only two points in the first quarter, David Walker finished with a game-high 25 as the Ricebirds (10-1) defeated the Lions (5-4) in the semifinals of the Goldfish Classic.

Davion Graham added 12 points and Tim Johnson 11 for Stuttgart.

Richard Johnson led England with 16 points.

TWO RIVERS 55,

RIVERVIEW 50

HEBER SPRINGS — Bryce Whitlow scored 16 points and the Gators (8-3) rallied from an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to defeat the Raiders (10-4).

Jacob Powell and Cort Yates each added 13 points for Two Rivers. All of Yates’ points came in the second half. A.J. Jiles scored 15 to lead Riverview.